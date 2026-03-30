PHOTOS: Pride of Tampa holds inaugural festival in Ybor

Pride of Tampa board members with current and former elected officials, including Mayor Jane Castor. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

TAMPA | Pride of Tampa welcomed an estimated 5,500 supporters to the Cuban Club March 28 for its inaugural festival, celebrating the region’s LGBTQ+ community in and outdoors.

The 2026 Pride of Tampa festival was flanked by official and partner events March 26-29. Most were planned in a matter of months, taking shape not long after Tampa Pride, Inc. announced a “one-year hiatus” for 2026.

Pride of Tampa has since become its own nonprofit. President Daniel Johnson told Watermark Out News “Pride does not take a hiatus” and that the organization is already planning a larger celebration for 2027.

This year’s festivities began at 11 a.m. and featured dozens of local vendors, LGBTQ+ and ally partners, businesses and nonprofits. Attendees celebrated in the Cuban Club’s courtyard and three different levels of the venue.

Pride of Tampa Board Member and Entertainment Director KC Starrz hosted entertainment outdoors with DJ Greg Anderson while a rotating cast of drag entertainers led performances inside with DJ Elliott.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor also made an appearance, thanking organizers for their hard work in putting “this celebration back together.”

She presented the board with a proclamation recognizing March 28 as Pride of Tampa Day in the city, noting that the event celebrated diversity, strengthened community and recognized “the continued leadership of LGBTQ+ people in shaping Tampa’s future.”

“Had a great time celebrating at Pride of Tampa,” she shared afterwards. “Lucky to live in one of the most welcoming cities in the world.”

Tampa City Council Chair Alan Clendenin also presented Pride of Tampa with a commendation recognizing the inaugural celebration. He noted every member of the body — including Naya Young, Ybor’s representative who spoke later that day — is “very supportive of this community.”

“The day recognizes we have a diverse LGBTQ+ community and reflects on the city’s ongoing commitment to be a community that welcomes the values and respects all people,” he read. Florida House candidate Luis Viera and former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn also spoke.

The festival concluded at 6 p.m. with a march from the Cuban Club to Bradley’s on 7th, a key sponsor. Participants walked to the venue for the official after party.

“What a day. What a moment,” Pride of Tampa shared afterwards. “After a long, unforgettable day bringing Pride back to Tampa, part of our board closed the night at Bradley’s. From the festival to the march to the after party… this is what community looks like. This is what Pride feels like.

“Thank you to everyone who showed up, supported, and celebrated with us,” they continued. “We did this together.”

Watermark Out News was proud to sponsor this year’s celebration. View our photos below.

Photos by Danny Garcia.

Photos by Caitlin Sause.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.

The weekend’s festivities continued the next day:

For more information about Pride of Tampa, visit PrideOfTampa.com.

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