From Orlando to Tampa Bay, LGBTQ+ candidates flip seats and make history.
CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08
One Magical Weekend announces new Riptide location.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
St Pete Pride cancels Red & Green 2026.
STATE NEWS | Page 11
Quinne Perez becomes Florida’s 1st openly trans elected official.
IN-DEPTH LOOK | Page 13
LGBTQ+ winners make Florida history.
FIRST ACROSS FLORIDA | Page 13
From Orlando to Tampa Bay, LGBTQ+ candidates flip seats and make history.
READY TO REWIND | Page 15
“American Idol” alum Clay Aiken headlines CAN Community Health’s World AIDS Day concert.
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