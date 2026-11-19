From Orlando to Tampa Bay, LGBTQ+ candidates flip seats and make history.

CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08

One Magical Weekend announces new Riptide location.



TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10

St Pete Pride cancels Red & Green 2026.



STATE NEWS | Page 11

Quinne Perez becomes Florida’s 1st openly trans elected official.



IN-DEPTH LOOK | Page 13

LGBTQ+ winners make Florida history.



FIRST ACROSS FLORIDA | Page 13

From Orlando to Tampa Bay, LGBTQ+ candidates flip seats and make history.



READY TO REWIND | Page 15

“American Idol” alum Clay Aiken headlines CAN Community Health’s World AIDS Day concert.



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