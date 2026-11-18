Ruby Corado in El Salvador in 2022. (Washington Blade photo by Ernesto Valle)

Ruby Corado, the founder and former executive director of the now closed LGBTQ community services organization Casa Ruby, has reported being raped and sexually abused or harassed at least 31 times since being sentenced to federal prison on Jan. 13, 2026, according to a motion seeking early release filed by her attorney.

The motion, filed Nov. 13 in U.S. District Court for D.C. by a federal public defender attorney, asks a federal judge to grant Corado an early release at this time rather than complete her sentence of 33 months of incarceration after pleading guilty to a charge of wire fraud.

The motion says concerns raised by Corado’s attorney at the time of her sentencing hearing in January that, as a transgender woman, she would be subjected to sexual abuse, has happened in a big way.

The motion notes that under the current federal prison policy set by the Trump-Vance administration’s Department of Justice, trans women are assigned to male prisons and male prison housing facilities. It points out that since her initial incarceration in January Corado has spent time in federal prisons in Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Texas.

“Ms. Corado signed a declaration under penalty of perjury detailing her experiences in Bureau of Prisons custody, including the 31 rapes and sexual assaults to which she has been subjected,” the motion states. “She has, for instance, woken up to men masturbating in her face; male officers have stripped her naked in front of 400 other inmates during processing; she has been forced to wear male clothing 32 years after transitioning; other inmates regularly jump into her shower aroused and expecting sex; and her cellmates slap her butt when she is trying to sleep,” her attorney’s court motion states.

The motion, filed by federal public defender attorney Joanna Muson Perales, notes that existing federal law and prison regulations allow for a court to grant a reduced sentence and early release from a prison if “extraordinary and compelling reasons warrant” an early release.

“Altogether with Ms. Corado’s deteriorating mental health, other health conditions, and rehabilitation, these bases are extraordinary and compelling reasons to reduce her sentence to time served,” the motion adds.

Online court records show that U.S. District Court Judge Trevor M. McFadden, who continues to preside over the case, has yet to issue a decision on the motion and has not said how long he may take to deliberate over the motion.

As of Nov. 16, the online court records show that prosecutors from the Office of the U.S. Attorney for D.C. had not yet responded to the motion. Perales couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Among other things, the motion includes a 16-page handwritten declaration by Corado describing in detail the instances of rape, sexual harassment, and alleged mistreatment she says she has experienced since being incarcerated in January. It says prison officials for the most part failed to take action against those she accused of sexually assaulting her, claiming, according to Corado, that her allegations were “unsubstantiated” after her attackers denied the allegations.

In January, McFadden sentenced Corado to 33 months of incarceration. He also sentenced her to 24 months of supervised release upon her completion of incarceration.

In addition to the incarceration, McFadden agreed to a request by federal prosecutors to hold Corado responsible for “restitution” and “forfeiture” in the amount of $956,215 that prosecutors said she illegally misappropriated from federal COVID-19 related federal loans obtained by Casa Ruby.

At the time she pleaded guilty to the wire fraud charge, Corado admitted to allegations by prosecutors that she illegally transferred at least $180,000 of the COVID relief funds obtained by Casa Ruby to private bank accounts in El Salvador, where she is from. But Corado claimed her intent was to use the funds to start a Casa Ruby facility in El Salvador and not to use the funds for her personal benefit.

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube