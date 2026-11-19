There’s a story I like to tell about my dad and baseball. It sounds disappointing, but I promise it really isn’t.

When I was younger, I wasn’t particularly good at the sport. I wasn’t the worst player, but my brothers were considerably better.

They were the guys who made the All-Star team every year. I was the guy who was always told, “If we had one more spot, it would have gone to you.”

Growing up with baseball-loving Texas and Florida parents, I sometimes felt like I was missing a connection my brothers had with our dad.

Then came a game during what would be one of my final Little League seasons.

It was the bottom of the seventh, the final inning, and we were down by two runs. I was the leadoff batter. No pressure, right?

Somehow, I managed a base hit straight up the middle. My dad leapt to his feet, clapping and cheering, and I heard the words every kid hopes to hear from his father.

“That’s my boy!”

He walked down the first-base line until he was even with the bag, resting his arms on the fence. He was invested. His son had just started what could become the comeback rally.

The next batter stepped up. I took a few steps off first, ready to take third if the ball went into right field. Feeling confident, I took another step, taunting the pitcher. Then another.

The pitcher faked his windup and fired the ball to first. I dove back, landing inches short of the bag. “YOU’RE OUT!” the umpire shouted with entirely too much enthusiasm.

I looked up to see my father walking away from his spot along the fence, shaking his head. My team went on to score one run. Had I stayed on base, I could have been the tying run.

I was devastated. So disappointed in myself that I completely overlooked what I had accomplished. Nobody expected me to get on base in the first place. But I did.

I was reminded of that game while watching the midterm election results roll in. Looking back at my text chain with my best friend, the evening reads like a running commentary on Florida’s disappointment.

“Georgia got what Florida wanted for Christmas.”

Then came the news from South Carolina. Poor Florida.

Greg Abbott conceded Texas. Poor Florida.

Iowa elected a Democratic governor. James Talarico won a U.S. Senate seat in Texas. Susan Collins lost in Maine. Poor Florida.

While Democrats across the country celebrated, Floridians were going through it.

Another Republican governor. Another Republican U.S. senator. Another four years of wondering whether things would ever change.

But in our disappointment, we were overlooking something extraordinary. Florida Democrats had just broken the Republican supermajority in the state House, and our community had plenty to celebrate, too.

Four openly LGBTQ+ candidates — Jane Aman, Todd Delmay, Ashley Herrmann and Luis Salazar — flipped Republican-held seats.

Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet became the first DREAMer and Samuel Vilchez Santiago became the first Venezuelan-American Democrat elected to the Florida Legislature. Quinnie Pérez became Florida’s first openly transgender person elected to public office.

These aren’t consolation prizes. They’re victories that change who has a voice where decisions are made.

And don’t overlook our congressional races. Despite a Republican-led redistricting effort designed to unseat four Democrats, all eight Democratic congressional seats remained blue.

Consider Texas and Georgia. For decades, Democrats there watched Republicans win statewide elections.

Georgia’s breakthroughs followed years of organizing and increasingly competitive races. Texas Democrats came close in 2018, fell short again and kept working.

This year, both states elected Democratic governors. Texas elected its first Democratic U.S. senator in nearly four decades.

Those victories didn’t happen overnight. Neither will ours.

Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate lost by nearly 20 points in 2022. This year, the margin was barely more than one point. Not the outcome we wanted, but remarkable improvement.

I understand the frustration. I share it. But we cannot become so consumed by the races we lost that we fail to recognize our progress.

The people knocking on doors, registering voters, donating, organizing and putting their names on ballots are making a difference.

Now is not the time to retreat. It’s time to dig deeper, support one another and stay visible.

Because sometimes progress doesn’t look like winning the game. Sometimes it looks like a kid who wasn’t supposed to get on base standing proudly at first while his father shouts, “That’s my boy!”

We may not have won this game, Florida.

But we’re still in it.

Stay visible. Stay Strong. Support each other.

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