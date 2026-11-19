(Photo courtesy of Orlando Fringe)

ORLANDO | The Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest returns from Jan. 7 to 10. The festival is a fun-sized version of Orlando Fringe, taking place in one central location at Orlando Family Stage over three days.

Local, national and international performers from previous fringes and first-time performers will gather for more than 20 shows. Each show is timed at 70 minutes or less and tickets are under $18.

“We’re thrilled to bring Winter Mini-Fest to Orlando Family Stage and continue to grow our long standing relationship,” said Orlando Fringe Managing Director Melissa E. Fritzinger. “The addition of The Mini-Lawn creates a fun-sized version of our familiar outdoor hangout where our patrons can grab a bite, connect, relax and enjoy the festival atmosphere between shows. We can’t wait to see you!”

Along with traditional Fringe Mini-Fest performances, Kids Fringe will take place on Jan. 9 with family-friendly performances. A Visual Fringe art market will take place throughout the festival as well.

Some performances through the weekend include Confessions of a Haunt Actor by Shelly Henriott,

The Kiddo Show, So What? Who Cares? by Emily Fontano, Spicy Curry by New Wave Cabaret, 12 Angry Puppets by The Pucking Fuppet Co. and more.

Tickets are currently on sale for Club Fringe Members. General audience tickets for the shows go on sale Nov. 24.

For a list of showtimes, locations and to purchase tickets, visit OrlandoFringe.org.

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