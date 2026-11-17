Red & Green 2025. (Photo by Jamarcus Mosley)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride won’t hold Red & Green this year as the nonprofit focuses its efforts on raising $289,000 by Nov. 30.

The holiday tradition launched in 2010 as a St Pete Pride fundraiser. President Trent Brock, who first solicited supporters for “critical funds” Oct. 5, says it has historically operated at a loss.

“Last year was the first time in several years that we broke even,” he explains. “While Red & Green is a beloved holiday tradition that many in our community look forward to, it simply wasn’t a financial risk we could take this year.”

Nearly $70,000 has been raised since Brock’s initial ask, including a $25,000 match from local LGBTQ+ advocate Scott Simon. Reaching their $289,000 goal will let St Pete Pride “move forward responsibly with our 25th anniversary in 2027,” organizers have noted.

The board decided to cancel Red & Green “a few months ago,” Brock says.

“This was not an easy decision, but it was the financially responsible one,” he explains. “We still have outstanding expenses from our Pride celebration in June, and we couldn’t justify taking on the financial risk of another large event.”

“We know this is disappointing, and we’re disappointed, too,” he continues. “But our priority right now is fulfilling our financial commitments and putting St Pete Pride on stronger financial footing for the future. Sometimes that means making difficult decisions, even when they’re not the most popular ones.”

While St Pete Pride held Sapphic St Pete this month, Brock says it was produced for under $1,500. He credits community partners where events were held and St Pete Pride Vice President Susan DiDino for making it possible.

DiDino “has been working tirelessly on Sapphic St. Pete since it became part of the St Pete Pride family earlier this year and generously offered to personally cover the costs of these events,” Brock says. This meant St Pete Pride did not “have to take on additional expenses to make them happen.”

“Without Susan’s generosity and the support of our community partners, we likely would’ve had to cancel Sapphic St. Pete as well,” he notes. “It’s a great example of what can happen when people come together to support our community.”

Red & Green may return in the future, but St Pete Pride is focused on next year’s landmark anniversary.

“First and foremost, I want our community to know that St Pete Pride is here to stay,” Brock says. Raising $289,000 by Nov. 30 will only ensure that.

“Every contribution brings us closer,” he advises. “Whether you’re able to give $10, $25, $50, $100 or simply help spread the word, your support makes a difference… together, we can help ensure St Pete Pride remains a vibrant, welcoming and meaningful part of our community for generations to come.”

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For more information, visit StPetePride.org.