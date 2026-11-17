Oliver Blanco. (Photo public domain)

The Venezuelan government has appointed a gay man as its foreign affairs and international trade minister.

Interim President Delcy Rodríguez on Oct. 29 appointed Oliver Blanco to the position.

Blanco, 34, was foreign affairs vice minister for Europe and North America until he succeeded Félix Placencia, who is now the Rodríguez administration’s director of international affairs.

Blanco’s partner is Venezuelan Red Cross President Luis Farías. Reports indicate the two men attended a Nov. 5 reception with Spanish Queen Letizia that took place at the Royal Palace in Madrid during the XXX Ibero-American Summit.

Blanco’s appointment sparks debate among LGBTQ Venezuelans

American forces on Jan. 3, 2026, seized then-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, at their home in Caracas, the country’s capital, during an overnight operation.

Maduro and Flores two days pleaded not guilty to federal drug charges in New York. The Venezuelan National Assembly the day before swore in Rodríguez, who was Maduro’s vice president, as the country’s acting president.

Hugo Chávez died in 2013, and Maduro succeeded him as Venezuela’s president.

Subsequent economic and political crises prompted millions of Venezuelans to leave the country. Two back-to-back earthquakes in June killed thousands of people and caused widespread damage in Caracas, La Guaira state on Venezuela’s Caribbean coast, and in other areas of the country.

Yonatan Matheus, a Venezuelan LGBTQ rights activist who currently lives in the U.S., on his website notes Blanco was previously a member of the opposition. Matheus also pointed out that Blanco came out as gay in 2021 during an interview with a Venezuelan radio station.

“Venezuela having an openly gay foreign minister may constitute a milestone in visibility,” wrote Matheus. “But it should not distract us from the State’s historical debts to the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Matheus further noted same-sex couples in Venezuela lack marriage rights, and transgender people “face obstacles when obtaining documents that correspond with their gender identity.” (Tamara Adrián in 2015 became the first openly trans person elected to the Venezuelan National Assembly.) Matheus also pointed out Venezuela does not have an LGBTQ-inclusive anti-discrimination law.

“The controversy surrounding the appointment reflects Venezuela’s political divisions, which are also present within LGBTQIA+ spaces,” noted Matheus. “Some voices highlight its historical significance and the possibility of opening opportunities for equality; others question celebrating a designation made by the current interim government.”

“This discussion raises a necessary question: is it possible to recognize the symbolic value of an openly gay person reaching the Foreign Ministry without interpreting this as political support for the government that appointed them,” he further questioned. “Recognizing an act of representation does not necessarily equate to legitimizing the interim government, just as politically questioning the appointment does not eliminate its potential significance for LGBTQIA+ visibility. Both perspectives can coexist without automatically invalidating each other.”

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.

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