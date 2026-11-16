Six people were shot, one fatally, on Thursday at VIDA in Logan Circle. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Nov. 12 shooting at the VIDA Fitness gym and health spa, located in D.C.’s Logan Circle neighborhood, in which one person was shot to death and five others were wounded, one of whom remains in critical condition, has impacted the local LGBTQ community along with the community as a whole, according to local LGBTQ advocates.

The Logan Circle VIDA Fitness, located at 1517 15th St., NW, along with three other VIDA Fitness facilities in D.C. and another two in Northern Virginia, are owned by gay businessman David von Storch, who has been a longtime supporter of LGBTQ organizations and rights causes.

While noting that everyone is welcome at each of his VIDA Fitness gyms, von Storch told the Washington Blade that the Logan Circle gym and his nearby U Street gym have many LGBTQ members.

Interim D.C. Police Chief Jeffrey Carroll has confirmed that a lone gunman, identified as 55-year-old Dr. Matt Wade Lambert, fatally shot the building property manager of the Metropole condominium building in which VIDA Fitness is located on the ground floor, inside the gym shortly before 8 a.m. on Nov. 12.

Police have said that after the fatal shooting in the gym, Lambert, who lived in the condo building’s seventh floor penthouse apartment, barricaded himself in his apartment and began shooting from his balcony at people on the ground below, wounding five people. Police said a female victim was shot in the head and remains in stable but critical condition. Four others suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

According to police and media reports, dozens of D.C. police, National Guard soldiers and other law enforcement officers rushed to the scene minutes after the shootings began. Shortly after D.C. police arrived at Lambert’s condo door after other officers reportedly spoke to him by phone to negotiate a possible surrender, he fired one of several guns at the door, but did not hit the officers. He then set his apartment on fire and shot himself to death.

Interim Chief Carroll disclosed that in their brief negotiating call with Lambert, he said he had a longstanding dispute with the condo association over his claims that his apartment had problems the association refused to fix, including mold. Police said that, among other things, he blamed the property manager for these alleged problems.

Mayor Muriel Bowser released a statement about the shooting on Friday. “We are devastated for the family and loved ones of the victim, and our prayers are with those who suffered injuries and are still being treated,” she said. “I am grateful for the heroic efforts of the Metropolitan Police Department, the Fire and EMS Department, and all our federal partners who supported the response. I am also very grateful for the response from the community. Those who were in the area during the incident did a tremendous job following directions from our first responders, enabling them to move quickly to contain the scene.”

The incident’s impact on the LGBTQ community was heightened further when police identified the property manager who was shot to death as 46-year-old James Stuart, who also lived in the condo building. People who knew Stuart say he identified as a gay man who, among other things, was involved with the local LGBTQ Stonewall sports league.

“We are saddened by the shooting that occurred in our community this morning, close to where many of us live, work, and serve,” D.C.’s LGBTQ supportive medical clinic Whitman-Walker Health said in a statement. “Our hearts are with the people who were harmed, their loved ones, and everyone in our community who is feeling the weight of this violence,” the statement says.

Capital Pride Alliance, the group that organizers D.C.’s annual LGBTQ Pride events, posted a statement to social media, saying, “Our thoughts and hearts are with the victims, their friends and family, our VIDA Fitness family, and the Logan Circle community, who have been affected by today’s tragedy.”

DC Front Runners, an LGBTQ sports group, posted a statement on Instagram saying it, too, was deeply saddened over the shooting at VIDA Fitness.

“VIDA has been a long-time partner and supporter of DC Front Runners, many of our runners are members, and VIDA’s gyms have been welcoming spaces for the LGBTQ+ and athletic communities in the DMV region for many years,” the statement says.

Readers of the Washington Blade have voted to select VIDA Fitness as a winner in the Blade’s annual Best of LGBTQ D.C. awards at least 10 times in the category of “Best Fitness or Workout Spot.”

Von Storch told the Blade on Friday that the VIDA Fitness Logan Circle gym, which was shut down immediately at the time of the shooting incident remains closed and he is uncertain when it will be able to be reopened.

“There was extensive water damage when the sprinkler system went on due to the fire the shooter initiated,” he said, referring to police reports that shooter Lambert set his apartment on fire shortly before taking his own life.

“There was extensive water damage to the facility, and we’ve begun the process of cleaning it up,” von Storch said. “But we’re not sure how long that will take. There are some building systems that are still off and it’s still a crime scene,” he added. “We’re hoping it won’t be too long.”

Von Storch said he did not know property manager James Stuart but said he received messages from VIDA members who knew him shortly after the fatal shooting.

“I have been receiving multiple texts from members who knew and loved Jimmy and considered him part of our family,” von Storch told the Blade. A memorial was created by members of the community outside of VIDA Fitness on 15th Street, N.W. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.

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