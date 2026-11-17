Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten speaks at the World Pride Human Rights Conference in Amsterdam on Aug. 7, 2026. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The LGBTQ+ Victory Institute will honor Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten at its annual D.C. conference next month.

Jetten in February became his country’s first openly gay prime minister.

He participated in this year’s WorldPride that took place in Amsterdam. Jetten and his fiancé, Nicolás Keenan, who is an Argentine field hockey player who competed in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, last month announced they are having a child via surrogate.

The Victory Institute at the conference will also honor House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.), Argentine Congressman Esteban Paulón, former Cambridge (Mass.) Mayor E. Denise Simmons, and Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago Commissioner Precious Brady-Davis.

“Every one of this year’s honorees has walked into a room where no one like them had been before — and then made sure the door stayed open for the next person,” said Victory Institute President Evan Low on Thursday in a press release. “From City Hall in Cambridge to the halls of Congress, from the Argentine Congress to the prime minister’s office in The Hague, they show what’s possible when LGBTQ+ people lead. At a moment when our community’s rights are under attack at home and abroad, their records are a road map for the hundreds of leaders who will gather in Washington this December.”

The conference will take place from Dec. 3-5 at the JW Marriott Hotel in Washington.

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.

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