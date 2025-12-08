PHOTOS: St Pete Pride’s 2025 Red & Green Gala

(Photo by Jamarcus Mosley)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride transformed the Floridian Social into a winter wonderland Dec. 4 for the nonprofit’s annual Red & Green Gala.

This year’s fundraiser was its first at the venue, which welcomed over 300 supporters. Attendees enjoyed drinks, food, music and more, including live performances from aerialist and burlesque artists.

“This year’s Red & Green Gala was nothing short of magical,” says Bior Guigni, St Pete Pride’s executive director. “… Our partner restaurants donated their time and incredible food, adding so much warmth and flavor to the celebration. Our community partners outdid themselves with beautifully decorated trees that were auctioned for a great cause, and attendees donated over 100 blankets and essential items for local youth and those in need.”

St Pete Pride also called the annual gathering “more than just a holiday party.”

“It was a powerful reminder of what happens when our community comes together to support LGBTQ+ joy, visibility and Pride throughout the year,” they shared Dec. 6.

“The community truly came together to make this night unforgettable — wrapped in generosity, joy and the holiday spirit,” Guigni adds. “It was one of our most special Galas yet.”

Watermark Out News was on hand to help celebrate. View our hpotos below and find more holiday cheer in our 2025 Holiday Guide, available digitally here.

Photos by Jamarcus Mosley.