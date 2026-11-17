(Public domain photo)

The West Hollywood City Council voted unanimously on Nov. 2 to create a registry for those in “multi-partner domestic relationships.”

The measure gives those in polyamorous relationships the same legal rights afforded to monogamous couples. Those include visitation rights in hospitals and jails in West Hollywood and certain tenant protections.

In 1985, West Hollywood became the first city in the nation to recognize domestic partnerships between same-sex couples. Within a few decades, legal recognition of same-sex couples extended to many cities and states and in 2015 marriage equality was legalized nationally. Now, advocates for polyamory say that WeHo is starting another trend toward recognizing other non-nuclear family structures.

“The new law not only gives polyamorous unions legal recognition, I think it also gives people permission to imagine a future together and to plan their lives openly,” said Christina Fialho, president of Rewrite the BiLine, a non-profit organization that works to expand queer media representation that advocated for the measure. She hopes that as time passes, more cities and states will pass legislation that legally recognizes those outside of traditional monogamous relationships. “This is the first of many more wins to come, and we hope to see more cities adopt similar ordinances,” Fialho said. A few cities in Massachusetts also currently recognize multi-partner relationships.

Fialho said the growing prevalence of non-monogamous relationships will help create demand for more legal recognition. “In the United States, consensual non-monogamy is actually as common as owning a cat,” Fialho said, which amounts to around 5 percent of the population. They are particularly prevalent among LGBTQ people, with around “50 percent of LGBTQ+ people” having been in “consensually non-monogamous relationships,” according to Fialho.

Megan Katz, a West Hollywood resident and librarian is part of that 50 percent. Katz has practiced polyamory for years and is currently in a committed marriage while also dating outside of it. She views the ordinance as a major victory. “It is one more step toward legitimizing nontraditional relationships and specifically polyamorous relationships,” Katz said.

Katz does not plan on immediately using the registry, as one of her relationships “is not established enough,” but she “very much appreciates that the city is taking these steps.”

Katz considers herself lucky that she has not experienced much personal discomfort or discrimination due to her polyamorous relationship. “With my personal, private communities, and even just my personal circles, I really have not had any problems,” she said. But she thinks the ordinance will help curb larger cultural stigmas around polyamory and non-monogamy.

“I am polyamorous and I am very comfortable with that, but it’s not a concept that’s very well known culturally and is sort of vilified or looked down upon,” she said. “There’s nothing wrong with it when you’re engaged in it ethically.”

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube