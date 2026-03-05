St Pete Pride adds Sapphic St Pete to year-round programming

A Sapphic St Pete pool party in 2025. (Photo via Sapphic St Pete’s Facebook)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride announced March 5 that it will host Sapphic St Pete in November, adding the week-long celebration to its year-round programming.

Sapphic St Pete launched last year to center the region’s lesbian, queer women and sapphic communities. The inaugural outing was powered by LuvHer Events, a part of OutCoast LLC led by Chief Creative Officer Rachel Covello.

Last year’s festivities included art exhibits, comedy shows, social events and other gatherings. Tampa Bay Black Lesbians President Tamara Leigh and Rainbow Recreation CEO Mia Duval were also among the organizers.

“This exciting expansion underscores St Pete Pride’s year-round commitment to uplifting queer voices, creating safe and celebratory spaces and amplifying underrepresented identities within our vibrant LGBTQ+ community,” St Pete Pride shared in a press release.

The nonprofit also noted that Sapphic St Pete “sought to fill a longstanding need for an event that speaks directly to the experiences and histories of lesbian, bisexual, pansexual, trans, nonbinary and queer women, offering both vibrant social spaces and meaningful opportunities for connection and celebration.” Local leaders welcomed the chance to continue that mission.

“I am absolutely ecstatic that Sapphic St Pete is joining the St Pete Pride family,” Executive Director Bior Guigni shared. “Creating intentional space for our lesbian and sapphic community matters deeply, and I am so proud that we are expanding our legacy to ensure every identity feels seen, celebrated and centered.”

Covello also welcomed the news.

“My goal was to partner with an organization that could support the funding and growth potential I envisioned for this week-long sapphic celebration while respecting its foundation and continuing several of its inaugural events that resonated well with the sapphic community,” she shared. “I could not think of a better organization to take on Sapphic St Pete than St Pete Pride.”

Organizers intend to honor and build upon Sapphic St Pete’s original direction in 2026. Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, St Pete Pride’s president, noted that “expanding intentional queer spaces, especially those centered on sapphic voices and experiences, is deeply aligned with our mission to foster visibility, inclusion and belonging for all.

“We are excited to nurture the growth of this powerful, sapphic-focused event and celebrate the vibrant diversity, connection, and representation it brings to our community,” he noted.

Sapphic St Pete will be held in November 2026. Before then, St Pete Pride will celebrate 24 years with “Here Comes the Sun.”

For more information about St Pete Pride and its year-round programming, visit StPetePride.org.