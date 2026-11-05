Watermark Out News 33.23: Beyond the Campus

LGBTQ+ groups and programs help college students prepare for the future.

CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08

Meta removes LGBTQ+ businesses in Orlando.



TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10

Celebrarion of Life planned for bartender Tyler Frederick.



TRANS OF THOUGH | Page 15

Central Florida’s Maia Monet returns with her latest viewpoint column.



THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19

DJ Nani Sol unites Orlando’s community through music.



BEYOND THE CAMPUS | Page 20

LGBTQ+ groups and programs help college students prepare for the future.



LOVE OF THE GAME | Page 23

St. Petersburg jazz vocalist Raffy Bleu serves up “Love Set.”



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