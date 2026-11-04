Democrats take control of Congress in historic rebuke of Donald Trump

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Midterm elections are traditionally viewed as a check on the party in control of the White House. With Republicans holding control of all three branches of government, President Donald Trump was able to advance his agenda with few congressional obstacles.

From getting the United States involved in a war in Iran to imposing tariffs that have increased the cost of everyday goods, Trump has faced mounting criticism over his priorities, including his insistence on pursuing vanity projects in the nation’s capital rather than addressing issues affecting most American voters.

Following the midterm elections, both chambers of Congress will now be controlled by the Democratic Party.

Affordability was a key issue in this year’s midterms. As Americans watched Trump receive a brand-new Air Force One from a foreign government and continue a war that has directly affected everyday costs, particularly gasoline and groceries, voters delivered a devastating and historic rebuke to the president and his party.

Republicans spent $305 million on advertisements, compared with $256 million spent by Democrats, in competitive Senate, House and gubernatorial races between Oct. 23 and 29, according to The Washington Post, which analyzed data from AdImpact, a political advertising tracking firm.

Republican attempts to use LGBTQ issues as culture-war talking points appeared to be less effective in 2026 than they were in 2024.

This year’s advertisements targeting transgender people primarily focused on two policies: transgender athletes’ participation in women’s and girls’ sports and gender-affirming medical care, particularly surgery, for minors.

Despite Republican efforts to make LGBTQ identity a political liability, the midterm elections resulted in a historic number of LGBTQ candidates being elected to federal office.

Chris Pappas, the senator-elect from New Hampshire, will become the first openly gay man elected to the U.S. Senate, joining Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), an out lesbian who has held her seat since 2012. Meanwhile, a record number of LGBTQ representatives have been elected and reelected to the U.S. House. They include Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender member of Congress, who retained Delaware’s seat; JD Ford, who flipped Indiana’s seat; and Cait Conley, who defeated incumbent Mike Lawler.

Following the election results, LGBTQ advocacy groups celebrated Democratic victories and the election of several LGBTQ candidates.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the largest LGBTQ advocacy organization in the United States, issued a statement following Democrats’ securing control of both chambers of Congress.

“Tonight, voters delivered a resounding message: equality wins. After two years of MAGA Republicans waging a culture war, wasting taxpayer dollars attacking LGBTQ+ people, and spending $340 million on anti-trans ads while families suffered, voters have had enough,” said HRC President Kelley Robinson.

“In a historic rebuke, voters didn’t just reject LGBTQ+ hate, they have elected a historic number of LGBTQ+ elected officials. Chris Pappas is the first-ever out gay man elected to the U.S. Senate, and JoAnna Mendoza, Cait Conley, and Jeremy Moss will join Sarah McBride, who won by a huge margin, in the U.S. House — and that’s just the start. Virginia reaffirmed that love is love. Missouri rejected an anti-trans, anti-abortion ballot measure. And we are seeing victories up and down the ballot across the country,” she added. “The message from LGBTQ+ voters could not be any more clear: Our rights are not up for debate, our community will not be a political punching bag, and we are not going anywhere.”

Emily Wagner, a communications official with the Transgender Freedom Alliance, also weighed in on the results, arguing that the relentless anti-transgender advertising Republicans ran across the country failed to deliver the electoral results they sought.

“Massive anti-trans spending failed to prevent important Democratic victories. Republicans spent nearly $400 million on anti-trans ads altogether—and still lost key races to candidates who pushed back,” Wagner said in an email. “These victories reinforce TFA’s research: candidates can answer attacks effectively by speaking confidently about shared values, addressing voters’ concerns, and challenging their opponents’ priorities without abandoning transgender people.”

There were early predictions that a Democratic “blue sprinkle,” or even a modest wave, could serve as a check on Trump’s power by installing Democratic lawmakers in a Congress over which he had previously exercised significant influence. Instead, the results amounted to a blue tsunami.

Democrats won several states Trump carried by double digits in 2024, as voters voiced their disapproval of the president.

Democrats flipped seven previously Republican-held seats, including in Iowa, Kansas, Maine, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Texas. Some of those states had gone decades without electing a Democratic leader.

The seismic shift in federal power has also prompted changes in Republican leadership. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) told his staff during a phone call Wednesday morning that he will not remain Republican leader in the new Congress, according to four sources on the call cited by NBC News. Republicans are scheduled to hold an internal election to select their candidate for the position next week, on Nov. 10.

With control of the House and expanded oversight powers, more LGBTQ Democrats could also be positioned to take on leadership roles in the new Congress.

Incumbent Congressman Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) is poised to become chair of the House Oversight Committee, giving him greater authority to investigate the Trump-Vance administration, subpoena officials and oversee federal agencies.

Garcia responded to the confirmation of Democratic control with a two-word statement: “Lawyer up.”

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube