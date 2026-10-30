Celebration of Life planned for beloved Tampa Bay bartender Tyler Frederick

Tyler Frederick. (Photo via Frederick’s Facebook)

ST. PETERSBURG | A Celebration of Life for Tyler Frederick will be held Nov. 15 from 7-10 p.m. at Enigma, one of the local venues where the fan favorite bartender worked for years.

Frederick died unexpectedly Oct. 23 at 34 years old in his native Louisiana. In addition to family, he is survived by his fiancée Baron Blake and their beloved dog Winston.

Enigma shared their condolences Oct. 25:

Frederick most recently worked at Disco Pony Nightclub in Tampa and Southern Nights Orlando. Patrons across Tampa Bay and Central Florida publicly shared their condolences after news spread.

Blake did so Oct. 30.

“For those of you who may not yet know, my heart is completely broken as I share that we lost Tyler Frederick, the love of my life, my best friend, my fiancé, and the man who meant absolutely everything to me, last Friday,” he wrote in a message. Watermark Out News is republishing it with permission.

“Tyler and I started dating on January 16, 2022, his 30th birthday. What started that day became the greatest love I have ever known,” he continued. “In August of 2025, we got engaged, and I was looking forward to spending the rest of my life with the man I loved more than words could ever express.”

Blake called Frederick “one of the most loving, kindhearted, gentle, and beautiful souls I have ever known.” He added that he “had a heart full of love, and I was incredibly lucky to be the person he chose to share that love and his life with. He wasn’t just the man I wanted to grow old with. He was my happiness, my comfort, my home, and my entire world.”

Blake also confirmed celebrations of life will take place in Louisiana and St. Petersburg.

“Tyler touched so many hearts in different places, and I want everyone who knew and loved him to have an opportunity to come together, share stories, remember the wonderful man he was, and celebrate the life he lived,” he shared. “… Whether you knew Tyler from New Orleans, his hometown of Abbeville, Lafayette, St. Pete, or anywhere along the way, please know that you are welcome.”

Tampa Bay’s Celebration of Life will feature a reception from 7-8 p.m. and a drag show at 8 p.m. with guest speakers and raffles for prizes. Watermark Out News has reached out for additional information and will update this story should it be received.

The evening will also serve as a benefit to raise funds for Frederick’s family to help with final expenses.

“More than anything, I want these gatherings to be filled with the same love, warmth, laughter, and happiness that Tyler brought into this world,” Blake says. “I know he would want us to smile, tell stories, raise a glass, and remember all the beautiful moments we were fortunate enough to share with him.”

Read more below, courtesy of Blake:

Tyler Frederick’s A Celebration of Life will be held Nov. 15 from 7-10 p.m. at Enigma, located at 1110 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg. Visit Facebook.com/EnigmaStPete for additional information.

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