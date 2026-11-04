LGBTQ+ Democrat Dr. Jane Aman flips Florida House District 37

(Photo via JaneForFlorida.com)

ORLANDO | Dr. Jane Aman flipped Florida House District 37 Nov. 3 after winning the majority of the vote with 59%, according to unofficial Election Night results, besting Republican Robert Prater.

Aman is now a part of the largest LGBTQ+ legislative caucus in state history.

She is a teacher at the University of Central Florida in American literature. Some of her goals include advocating for marginalized communities, challenging the affordability crisis, protecting the rural boundary and education issues.

House District 37 covers certain areas of Orange and Seminole county, which includes UCF’s campus. The area has 95,615 registered voters, with Republicans having around 1,000 more registered voters.

For more information, visit JaneForFlorida.com.

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