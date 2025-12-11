Our annual list of Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ changemakers

Watermark Out News has recognized local LGBTQ+ advocates and allies with our annual Remarkable People issue for over a decade. It highlights changemakers who have gone above and beyond to show just how remarkable they are each year.

We know there’s no shortage of remarkable people doing important work across LGBTQ+ Central Florida and Tampa Bay, which is why we always ask readers for help. We launched our search to find 2025’s honorees in October and received a remarkable number of nominations.

After careful review and consideration, we narrowed this year’s list down to 10 locals: five from Central Florida and five from Tampa Bay. Then we asked someone in the community who knows each honoree to write a profile detailing why they were chosen this year.

Watermark Out News is proud to be your LGBTQ+ news source. Stay up to date with all of the remarkable individuals we serve at WatermarkOutNews.com, where you can find our distribution map, digital editions and more, and congratulations to all of this year’s Remarkable People.

CENTRAL FLORIDA

Nadia Garzón, Descolonizarte Teatro Founder

Kassanndra Santiago, SOMOSLOUD Central Florida President

Samuel Vilchez Santiago, Orange County Democratic Party Chair

Blake Simons, The Simons Law Firm Founder

Trina Gregory, Se7enBites Owner

TAMPA BAY

Rob Hall, Winter Pride Executive Director

Hum Duchannes, Tampa Bay hero

Leo Andersen, Silkpride Founder

Shannon Moore and Joana “JoJo” Cardoso-Moore, Effortless City Founders

