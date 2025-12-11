Trina Gregory, Se7enBites Owner

(Photo by Dylan Todd)

Every year, Orlando’s Pride season brings a cascade of life, color, community and celebration. Pride feels as inherent to Orlando as biscuits are to Southern fare.

But this year, one of the most enthusiastic additions wasn’t a float, a festival stage, or even a parade moment — it was the debut of Parking Spaces for Pride, a vibrant response conceived by local advocate and business owner, Trina Gregory.

Born of rage, sass, stepping up and reclaiming power from an oppressive state government — one that finds all sorts of detours through Florida Department of Transportation to erase representative art — Trina searched for something that couldn’t simply be painted over in the night. She walked out to her parking lot.

Gregory has owned Se7enBites, a beloved local brunch spot, for years, and centering equality has always been part of the brand. What began as a spark of imagination quickly took shape under Trina’s vision.

The project was simple yet powerful: transform ordinary parking spaces into bold, rainbow-forward visual statements celebrating Orlando’s deep LGBTQ identity, history, support and joy.

Known throughout Orlando for delighting taste buds, Trina also understands that Pride isn’t defined only by big events. It lives in the small, daily reminders that tell LGBTQ neighbors, You belong here.

By partnering with artists and local media, she turned an idea into an installation visitors couldn’t ignore. Each painted spot became a micro-celebration of Pride — a beacon of acceptance and a selfie-worthy moment spreading joy across social media.

What truly sets Trina apart is that this project is only the latest chapter in her history of LGBTQ+ advocacy. For years, she has been a visible, reliable presence in Orlando’s queer community — supporting nonprofits, volunteering at events, amplifying marginalized voices and showing up whenever attention is needed.

Those who know her describe her as someone who makes actionable waves. She is both visionary and practical: the one who dreams big and the one who stays late to make sure the tape lines are straight and the supplies are ready for morning.

It’s this combination of heart and hustle that allowed Parking Spaces for Pride to flourish into a community-embraced project that will be remembered long after the paint dries.

Through Parking Spaces for Pride, Trina didn’t just create colorful parking spots; she created moments of affirmation, connection and celebration across Orlando.

Thanks to Trina, even the act of parking a car can now be an expression of Pride.

View the full list of Watermark Out News’ Remarkable People of 2025 here.

