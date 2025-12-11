Nadia Garzón, Descolonizarte Teatro Founder

(Photo by Dylan Todd)

Nadia Garzón is a remarkable person not only in Orlando. She is one of those rare visionaries whose work, creativity and heart leave a lasting mark on everyone she encounters.

I have known Nadia for years. I met her in a Zoom work call and we had an instant connection; we are both Colombians and she has that accomplice aptitude and solidarity for immigrants and LGBTQ+ communities. I have witnessed her remarkable growth, courage and unwavering dedication to building spaces where art becomes a tool for liberation, healing and community transformation.

As the founder and leader of Descolonizarte Teatro, a grassroots queer, Latinx-led theater organization in Orlando, Nadia has redefined what community theater can be. Through her vision, Descolonizarte Teatro has become a vibrant cultural and political force — centering stories that challenge colonial narratives, uplift voices and celebrate the beauty and resilience of the Latinx and LGBTQ+ communities.

Her productions do not simply entertain; they educate, provoke and mobilize. They create spaces where audiences are invited to engage critically with themes of justice, migration, gender and belonging.

Nadia’s leadership goes far beyond the stage. She has built a platform for artistic activism, mentoring young artists, organizing bilingual workshops and collaborating with local organizations to expand access to the arts for underrepresented communities. Her work exemplifies the belief that storytelling is a form of resistance — and that art, when rooted in community, has the power to dismantle oppression and inspire collective healing.

In moments when our communities have faced adversity and loss, Nadia has been a steadfast presence — organizing performances, cultural festivals and healing spaces that bring people together in solidarity. Her artistry bridges divides and sparks dialogue across cultures, generations and social movements.

Nadia is more than an artist; she is a cultural architect, educator and changemaker whose work embodies the spirit of Orlando’s diverse and resilient communities. Her leadership continues to shape the cultural landscape of Central Florida and stands as a testament to the transformative power of art in advancing equity, visibility and social change.

She is my friend, my accomplice, my support. Nadia is a worker bee that is looking to support the fight to be visible, to use art as a voice of the people who cannot use their voice.

She is persistence and love. She is not an ally, she is the real deal. Gracias por ser tu, Nadia Garzón.

