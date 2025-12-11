Rob Hall, Winter Pride Executive Director

(Photo by Dylan Todd)

Rob Hall beautifully reflects the heart, leadership and dedication of Tampa Bay’s LGBTQIA+ community. This honor feels like a natural acknowledgment of the countless ways he has shown up, stepped in and lifted others through his work and his presence.

I met Rob three years ago, and our friendship began with a deeply personal connection. We shared similar journeys: both having been married before coming out, both raising children from our previous marriages, both learning what it means to rebuild life with authenticity. That common ground connected us, but it was Rob’s character — his kindness, his generosity, his instinct to serve — that made him unforgettable.

As we moved into 2024, Rob became a driving force behind the creation of the very first Winter Pride in St. Petersburg, held this year. From planning logistics to building partnerships to shaping the vision of what Winter Pride could be, Rob was there — fully invested, fully present.

His leadership made such a profound difference that the board unanimously chose him as executive director. It was an easy decision for everyone who had witnessed his dedication firsthand.

Under Rob’s direction, Winter Pride made history. Its inaugural year welcomed more than 50,000 attendees, an extraordinary achievement. This reflected the passion, experience and strategic insight that Rob brings to the table — much of it shaped by decades in the corporate world, which he left behind to serve the community he loves.

But Rob’s influence doesn’t stop with Winter Pride. He is a proud member of the Krewe of Cavaliers, a key organizer of St. Pete Newbies, Dudes & Friends, and someone people naturally turn to when they are new, looking for connection or simply seeking a welcoming space. He builds community effortlessly — not out of obligation, but out of genuine care.

Rob is also the kind of friend who shows up — in good times, in hard times and in the small moments that matter most. He is steady, patient, thoughtful and endlessly supportive.

As my partner on our real estate team, he is the calm to my chaos, the clarity when ideas run wild, the grounding voice when life becomes overwhelming. His emotional strength doesn’t just make him a remarkable leader — it makes him a remarkable human being.

Rob Hall is, without question, one of this year’s Remarkable People of the Year — not only for what he has accomplished, but for who he is. And for anyone who meets him, it quickly becomes clear why.

