Watermark Out News survey: Readers reflect on 10 years since Pulse

ORLANDO | Watermark Out News asked readers to reflect on the 10-year mark of Pulse in an anonymous survey ahead of June 12, 2026.

Respondents answered questions about the tragedy and trajectory of the permanent Pulse memorial, detailed in our coverage here. The issue itself is also available digitally here and on newsstands through June 17.

A total of 50 responses were collected May 19-26. View the questions and answers below:

Remembrance events are currently underway in Orlando. LGBTQ+ advocates will also reflect on the 10-year mark of Pulse in St. Petersburg and in Sarasota June 12.

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