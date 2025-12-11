Hum Duchannes, Tampa Bay hero

(Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

Hum is a powerful example of how one person’s fearlessness, courage and caring nature can ripple far beyond a single moment. Their act of heroism in 2025 — saving a child who fell from a building balcony — revealed the depth of their character to everyone who witnessed it.

In a situation where most would hesitate, Hum moved with instinctive bravery and compassion. Their quick action did more than save a young life; it reminded their community that real heroes are often the people around us, like you and me, who choose to act when others may hesitate.

This moment truly exhibited the essence of who Hum is: someone who is truly selfless with a naturally caring nature, someone who steps forward when it matters most.

Yet Hum’s impact stretches far beyond that extraordinary event. Their presence and unwavering confidence is a source of visibility, encouragement and belonging for others who are navigating their identities in a world that still does not always make that journey easy.

Hum lives openly and authentically, and in doing so, they challenge outdated expectations while also offering others an example of pride and possibility. They actively encourage this by volun-queering and participating in multiple event planning organizations in both Florida and Colorado that help to create safe spaces for true self-expression and representation for the LGBTQ+ community.

What makes Hum particularly impactful is the way they carry their authenticity with an undying kindness. They approach others with understanding and empathy, they listen deeply and offer unwavering support without a minuscule of judgement. These qualities might seem quite small compared to acts of heroism, but I can tell you they are just as equally impactful!

Hum creates spaces where people feel acknowledged, seen, heard and accepted. Finding traits like that might not seem at first glance as heroic but emotional safety is something society could benefit from as much as physical safety. Many who know them would describe how the impact Hum has makes them feel confident, empathetic and more connected simply by being present.

Beyond the personal connections they foster, Hum naturally bridges communities and encourages understanding among people of different backgrounds. They lead not through authority or force but through example — showing how to live with compassion, how to speak up for others and how to remain grounded even when facing hardship.

Their life demonstrates that impact isn’t measured only by grand gestures but also by the everyday choice to uplift others. In every setting they step into — whether it’s their neighborhood, workplace or broader community — Hum brings an unmistakable force of goodness. Their heroism, their identity and their compassion all intertwine to create a meaningful influence on the world around them.

View the full list of Watermark Out News’ Remarkable People of 2025 here.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube