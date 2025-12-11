Samuel Vilchez Santiago, Orange County Democratic Party Chair

(Photo by Dylan Todd)

Being remarkable means stepping up when it matters most and leading with love. In a year when Florida has faced extraordinary challenges, our community has relied on leaders who not only speak our values but organize, mobilize and deliver for them. One of those leaders is Samuel Vilchez Santiago.

I’ve known Samuel since we were teenagers. We met as Bank of America Student Leaders, both of us just beginning to understand what public service could look like. Even then, Samuel stood out. He had a natural ability to bring people together, a sharp understanding of politics and a steady confidence that made people trust him.

Samuel arrived in Florida at 13 after fleeing Venezuela’s authoritarian government. He didn’t speak English, had left behind everything familiar and was suddenly navigating a new country and culture. But what could have been an obstacle became his motivation. His lived experience shaped a deep belief in democracy, community and the responsibility we all share to protect the freedoms he saw stripped away in Venezuela.

Today, Samuel serves as Chair of the Orange County Democratic Party — the youngest and only Hispanic local Democratic Party chair in all of Florida. Under his leadership, our DEC has become the top-fundraising county party in the state and, in my view, the strongest Democratic Executive Committee in the country. But the real story is what those resources have built: a year-round organizing operation that doesn’t wait for elections to get to work.

And the results speak for themselves. Orange County flipped three seats blue during the 2024 red wave, and this year we removed the final Republican from the Orlando City Commission. That success wasn’t a coincidence — it came from Samuel’s vision for a multiracial, multigenerational coalition that reflects who we are and what we stand for.

Samuel’s leadership rejects the idea that Florida is too divided to make progress. Here in Orange County, we don’t shy away from talking about immigration, LGBTQ+ rights or economic justice. We work to build a party that mirrors our community and puts working people at the center of our movement.

I wouldn’t be the first Generation Z member of Congress without Samuel. His strategic guidance, encouragement and partnership helped power my own campaign and helped prove that young people and immigrants are essential to the future of our democracy. He leads with integrity and intelligence.

Samuel is a reminder of what leadership rooted in the community looks like. At a time when Florida needs it most, he continues to show what’s possible with purpose. That is what makes him truly remarkable.

View the full list of Watermark Out News’ Remarkable People of 2025 here.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube