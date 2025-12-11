Blake Simons, The Simons Law Firm Founder

(Photo by Dylan Todd)

Blake Simons, Esq. is a fighter who prides himself on ensuring our voices are heard. He believes a person’s rights are worth fighting for because when their rights are taken away, you never know whose rights could be targeted next.

As one of the area’s pre-eminent legal advocates, Blake has become a trusted friend and resource to the people and businesses throughout Central Florida.

Blake founded the Simons Law Firm, PLLC in 2022 to ensure “Justice for All” with each client he represents. He wanted to give a voice to the people who were not being heard or being taken advantage of. Its original focus was on criminal defense but over the years, has evolved to serve the needs of Blake’s clients and most recently in civil law as Orlando’s Rainbow Crosswalk champion. When he sees a voice being silenced, Blake is always there to help.

After graduating from the South Texas College of Law and serving as a judicial intern under Judge John Ellisor, Blake quickly advanced to a felony level prosecutor with the Florida State Attorney’s office in the Ninth Judicial Circuit, covering Orange and Osceola counties. Prior to law school, Blake was active in Central Florida’s theater community as a singer and performer, as well as earning his ears as a cast member at Disney.

He currently sits on the board of Encore! Performing Arts and occasionally finds time to return to the stage. While running his own law firm, performing and volunteering in the community, Blake was named as one of Florida’s Rising Stars of 2025 by Super Lawyers.

Blake’s approach to life and work is a result of growing up in Oklahoma, where honesty, diligence, community and communication were central to his upbringing. He applies the same values to everything he does.

Most recently Blake has been involved in high-profile civil rights cases in Orlando, representing individuals arrested for chalking the Pulse memorial crosswalk. He argued the crosswalk is an extension of the sidewalk and therefore a public forum space where his clients could exercise their First Amendment rights, pointing out that no damage was done to public property when rain completely washed away the sidewalk chalk.

He has gone toe-to-toe with law enforcement to ensure community voices are heard and legacies are respected. This is what activism and leadership look like.

In the months ahead Blake’s goals are to continue fighting for the rights of his clients and community, find a great stage production to be involved in and to do some LARPing. Work/life balance is important to him, which is one of the reasons this boy from Oklahoma has been so successful in Central Florida. He’s a real person helping real people and living his best life.

View the full list of Watermark Out News’ Remarkable People of 2025 here.

