Tomasz Kosowski found guilty in murder of LGBTQ+ lawyer Steven Cozzi

Tomasz Kosowski on trial Sept. 15. (Screenshot via CourtTV/YouTube)

EDITOR’S NOTE: Watermark Out News cautions this story contains graphic content.

TAMPA BAY | A Pinellas County judge has found Tomasz Kosowski guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Largo lawyer Steven Cozzi.

The trial began Sept. 14, more than three years after Kosowski was charged and arrested. The former plastic surgeon was suing a former workplace represented by Blanchard Law, where Cozzi was last seen in March 2023.

Kosowski represented himself in the trial, also waiving the right to a jury. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty and outlined that Cozzi “was murdered in the bathroom of his law firm … placed in a wagon … [and] drug out into the parking lot, where it was loaded onto a gray Toyota Tundra.”

“And ultimately,” Assistant State Attorney Alexandra Spadaro said, “his coffin was a dumpster, his hearse was a dump truck and his burial site where he lays to rest in tiny, unidentifiable, little pieces is at the Collier County landfill.”

Judge Joseph A. Bulone found Kosowski guilty on the trial’s seventh day and will deliver a sentence soon. He faces either life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

A spencer hearing, which gives defendants an opportunity to provide additional evidence to change penalties imposed by sentencing, is currently scheduled for Oct. 8.

Michael Steven Montgeomery, Cozzi’s husband, told Watermark Out News in 2023 that he was “brilliant, loving and caring.” Read more about his life below: Steven Cozzi was ‘brilliant, loving and caring,’ husband says

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