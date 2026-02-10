Joy Ride raises $295K, awards $57K to five Florida nonprofits

ST. PETERSBURG | The Joy Ride held its check distribution party Feb. 7 at The Wet Spot, revealing a final fundraising total of $295,127.25 in its second year.

Organized by Fab Adventures, Inc., the cycling fundraiser — like the SMART Ride before it — donates 100% of funds raised to support Florida nonprofits. It “aspires to a world where we end viruses such as AIDS/HIV and a world where marginalized communities are empowered and have all the resources necessary to live productive, healthy, safe, joyful and affirming lives.”

Participants rode from Orlando to St. Petersburg Nov. 21-22, raising an initial $282,431 for Broward House, Compass, Tampa Bay’s Empath Partners in Care, Central Florida’s Miracle of Love and Pridelines. Fundraising continued through the end of 2025.

The final total allowed each nonprofit to receive a check for $57,792.53 in unrestricted funds. This allows the organizations to use the money to serve clients as they see fit.

FAB Adventures President Tom Manning presented leadership from each organization with an oversized check during the ceremony. He noted last year’s funds were raised on a new route with only 100 riders and supporting crew.

“If you haven’t registered for this year’s ride, register now and tell your friends,” he told attendees. “Let’s double this. Let’s get the numbers back up where they were for the SMART Ride and let’s get 200 or 300 people on their bikes.”

EPIC Executive Director Joy Winheim also thanked supporters for their hard work and encouraged others to get involved. The organization reiterated afterwards via social media that the funds will help each beneficiary “continue providing vital care, support and resources to the communities they serve” across the state:

“Moments like this remind us that in times of uncertainty, progress happens when we stand together,” Miracle of Love added. “This work is only possible because of the dedication, generosity, and heart shown by everyone involved.”

Registration for the this year’s Joy Ride, currently scheduled for Nov. 20-21, is now open. Riders will once again travel from Orlando to St. Petersburg.

Watermark Out News attended this year’s check presentation. View our photos below and for more information about the Joy Ride, visit TheJoyRideFL.org.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky| Facebook| Instagram| LinkedIn| TikTok| Threads| YouTube