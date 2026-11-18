(Photo via Angel Sheridan’s GoFundMe)

ORLANDO | Mimi Lierre launched a GoFundMe campaign on Nov. 17 for local drag performer Angel Sheridan, who is experiencing health complications and recovering from a recent surgery.

According to the fundraiser’s description, Sheridan recently underwent an amputation of her left leg because of an infection and she is currently staying at a rehabilitation facility to focus on physical therapy and her recovery.

The campaign has set a fundraising goal of $4,000. At the time of publication, it had reached 20% of that goal.

Lierre said the donations will go toward Sheridan’s medical bills and everyday expenses during her recovery.

“Any support, no matter the size, would mean so much and would help give Angel one less thing to worry about during this time,” the GoFundMe description states.

Sheridan won Miss Continental Plus in 2001 and Miss Continental Elite in 2008. Her most recent event appearances included Hamburger Mary’s “Dining with the Divas” on Aug. 28, where she performed alongside Lierre.

On Nov. 17, local performer and activist Darcel Stevens also shared a photo of Sheridan in the hospital on Instagram, along with a message of support.

“Angel’s story is far from over! Her book has many chapters yet to be written, and I, for one, am excited to see what unfolds next!” Stevens wrote.

No additional information was released regarding Angel Sheridan’s recovery.

To donate, visit GoFundMe.com/F/Support-Angel-Sheridans-Recovery

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube