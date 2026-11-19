(Photo courtesy of Mills Gallery)

ORLANDO | Mills Gallery will be hosting a celebration of life to honor late founder Boris Garbe on Dec. 5 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The celebration is hosted on what would have been Garbe’s 61st birthday.

Garbe founded Mills Gallery in January 2016 and had been head curator since.

Family members, friends, artists and community members are welcome to celebrate Garbe’s work with the gallery and his life. Garbe passed away unexpectedly due to natural causes in late October of this year.

To register to attend the event, visit here.

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