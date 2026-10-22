Publisher’s Desk: The Power Is in Showing Up

I have a confession to make. For the first time in my life, I won’t be voting in person.

I’ve always been a bit of a traditionalist when it comes to voting. There’s something about walking into my polling place, greeting the volunteers, filling out my ballot and proudly slapping that “I Voted” sticker on my shirt that makes me feel like I’ve done my civic duty. It’s practically a holiday for me, sans the presents and excessive eating.

But this year, I’ll be visiting my husband Dylan in New York on Election Day, so I’m doing something different. I’m voting by mail.

Although I will miss my little Election Day ritual, I’m certainly not going to miss the election.

Which brings me to my first point: Have a plan.

If something might prevent you from getting to the polls on Election Day, vote early. If you’re worried about polling place disruptions on Election Day, vote early. If the thought of standing in a three-hour line makes you want to pull your hair out, vote early.

Whatever you do, make a plan and make it work. Don’t let anything stand between you and your vote.

Every election cycle we’re bombarded with some dramatic declarations, warranted or not. This is the most consequential election of our lifetime! Democracy itself hangs in the balance! If the wrong people win, the country as we know it will cease to exist!

It’s exhausting. And frankly, after hearing some version of that speech every two years, I’m beginning to wonder how many “most consequential elections” one lifetime can have.

So, I’m not going to give you that speech.

Instead, I’d like to ask you a few simple questions you tend to hear around election time.

Are you happy with the direction our country is heading? Are you better off today than you were two years ago?

Do you feel optimistic about where we’re going?

If your answer is no, then you have an opportunity to do something about it.

Vote.

And since you’re reading this in an LGBTQ+ publication, let’s make those questions a little more personal.

How do you think our community is doing these days? Are LGBTQ+ Americans better off than we were two years ago? Do you feel our rights are more secure? Do you feel more accepted, more protected and more hopeful about the future?

If the answer is no, you know what to do.

Vote.

I know that can feel like an exercise in futility, particularly here in Florida, where I sometimes feel like the Borg are constantly whispering, “Resistance is futile.”

We’ve organized. We’ve rallied. We’ve knocked on doors, made phone calls, donated money and encouraged everyone we know to get involved. We’ve fought the good fight, only to wake up the morning after an election wondering whether we moved the needle at all.

I get it. It’s frustrating. Sometimes it’s downright heartbreaking.

But here’s the thing about progress: it doesn’t always happen when we want it to. It takes time. The political pendulum swings, sometimes painfully slowly, and the only way to help push it in a better direction is to keep showing up. I’m sure you’ve heard the AA mantra, “keep coming back — it works if you work it.”

Giving up guarantees that nothing changes.

And while everyone is busy watching the high-profile races for governor, the U.S. Senate and Congress, remember that some of the most important decisions affecting your daily life are made much closer to home.

Your school board matters. Your city council matters. Your mayor matters. Your county commission matters.

These are the people making decisions about our schools, our neighborhoods, our public services and the communities we call home. They’re making choices that can directly affect LGBTQ+ families, students, businesses and organizations.

Politics is local, folks. And sometimes the smallest races have the biggest impact on our everyday lives.

So take the time to learn about the candidates running for every office. Understand what they stand for and how their decisions might affect you and your neighbors.

Once you’ve made your plan to vote, encourage someone else to make theirs. Check on a friend. Remind a coworker. Help someone else make and fulfill their plan.

I’m not going to tell you this one election will fix everything or even that your team is going to win. They might not.

But I will tell you this: your voice matters, even when it feels like nobody is listening. Our community needs every one of those voices.

This Election Day, I’ll be missing my little sticker, but my ballot will already be cast.

Make sure yours is, too.

Stay visible, stay strong and support each other.

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