Boris Garbe, founder of Mills Gallery, dies at 60

(Photo by Juan David Tena)

ORLANDO | Boris Garbe, founder of Mills Gallery, passed away on Oct. 28, the Mills Gallery team announced Oct. 30. He was 60 years old.

Garbe founded Mills Gallery in January 2016 and was also the lead gallerist. He was known for his commitment to showcasing bold, contemporary work from emerging and established artists. With his dedication, Mills Gallery became Orlando’s first gender-equal gallery and strives to exhibit an equal amount of female and male artists annually.

Boris’s vision for Mills Gallery was rooted in a belief that the arts should be an active part of community life. He sought to make the gallery a place where artists could grow, audiences could learn, and conversations could unfold across perspectives.

Boris spoke to Watermark Out News in March about the 10 years spent at Mills Gallery. He said he doubted himself and worried whether the gallery would be around long-term. But after 10 years, the space has created an environment where artists and the community connect. When he reflected on the decade, he said he has found his voice and no longer feels like an intruder in the art world.

“Our foundation is to help the artists,” Boris said. “… I want people to remember that we encourage artists in a completely different way.”

The team at Mills Gallery says it honors Boris Garbe’s life and contributions with profound gratitude for the vision he brought to Orlando and for the many lives his work touched. The gallery stands as a testament to his belief that a stronger arts community begins with supporting the people who make it possible.

“His absence will be deeply felt by family, friends, artists, colleagues, collaborators, and community members who knew him and worked alongside him. His commitment to putting artists first will remain an enduring part of Mills Gallery’s identity and a lasting contribution to Orlando’s cultural landscape,” they shared. View this post on Instagram

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