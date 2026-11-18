

House Democratic Leader Christine Hunschofksy (center, blue dress) with fellow Democrats in the House chamber on Nov. 16, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Perry/Florida Phoenix)

Despite losses in the top 2026 races, Democrats in the Florida Legislature are fired up.

Democratic leaders in the state House and Senate delivered rousing speeches Nov. 17, as the House and Senate reorganized following the midterms, promising a return to relevance as party members worked their way out of superminority status.

In her acceptance speech as the new Senate Democratic leader, Sen. Tracie Davis of Jacksonville encouraged members: “Join us, or be left behind.”

“A revolution is what happens when millions of people stand up to say enough is enough. A revolution happens at kitchen tables, in community centers, and at front doors, and at the ballot box,” Davis said. “So, to my colleagues across the aisle, I hope you took notice of what happened two weeks ago. I hope you’re putting together an agenda now that reflects the needs of the people we are elected to serve, not the ambitions of politicians or the input of corporate donors.”

She added: “I hope you can put partisanship aside and show Florida that there’s more that unites us than divides us, because that revolution started Nov. 3.”

Florida Democrats lost races for governor, the U.S. Senate, and three Floria Cabinet seats. However, they netted 16 additional seats in the Florida House, giving the chamber the largest number of Democrats since 1998. In the Senate, they flipped one seat.

Climbing out of superminority status in the House confers more than bragging rights. It means if Democrats can stick together, they can deny Republican legislative leaders two-thirds votes on legislative procedures such as waiving the rules, placing constitutional amendments on the ballot, and overriding vetoes by the governor.

“We know we cannot accomplish everything on our own, but we should never underestimate what 50 committed voices, united by shared values and a common purpose, can accomplish,” House Democratic Leader Christine Hunschofsky of Parkland said in a 20-minute speech Monday night. “We don’t need to hold the majority to make a difference.”

She added that while the Democrats remain in the minority in the 120-member House, those 50 voices have “a responsibility to lead, to advocate, to offer solutions, and to make sure that the people we represent are heard in this chamber.”

“While we may not hold the majority, we must never confuse being in the minority with having a limited responsibility or a limited ability to lead. Floridians didn’t send us to Tallahassee simply to hold press conferences or political points or engage in partisan fights. They sent us here because they are looking for solutions. They want their elected leaders to focus on the challenges they face every single day. And that is exactly what we must do.”

This story is courtesy of Florida Phoenix.

Florida Phoenix is a nonprofit news site, free of advertising and free to readers, covering state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube