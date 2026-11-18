LGBTQ activists participate in the People’s Climate March in Antalya, Turkey, on Nov. 14, 2026. The annual U.N. climate summit, COP31, is taking place in the city. (Photo courtesy of Burak Deniz)

This year’s U.N. Climate Change Conference is taking place in the Turkish city of Antalya against the backdrop of the country’s anti-LGBTQ crackdown.

COP31 began on Nov. 9 and will end on Nov. 20. Turkey and Australia are the co-hosts.

The conference is taking place roughly two months after Turkish authorities detained dozens of people during raids that targeted the country’s LGBTQ community and advocacy groups and HIV/AIDS service organizations.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s government over the last decade has cracked down on LGBTQ and intersex activists in the country. The Sept. 12 raids were part of the “My Family Is Safe” campaign.

Authorities in Istanbul on Sept. 15 detained more than 150 people who gathered outside a courthouse to protest the raids. Journalists are among those who were taken into custody.

Advocacy groups in a Nov. 13 briefing noted 67 people — including 14 LGBTQ activists — who were arrested during the Sept. 12 raids “remain in pre-trial custody.” They also indicate subsequent raids have specifically targeted transgender women:

• 12 trans women were detained on Sept. 26.

• 12 trans women in Ankara, the Turkish capital, were among 45 people “detained in police operations” in seven provinces on Oct. 23. Ten of the trans women who were detained were arrested.

• 10 trans women were detained in Izmir on Nov. 3. Six of them were later arrested.

“Following the Sept. 12 operation, additional waves of harassment have continued to target the LGBTI+ community and particularly trans women, under charges of obscenity and facilitating prostitution,” notes the Nov. 13 briefing. “These aim to indirectly criminalize sex work, which is not a punishable offense under the Turkish criminal code, while also targeting the livelihood of many trans women already living under poverty.”

The briefing notes police in Istanbul on Nov. 11 “sealed and shut down” the offices of Lambda Istanbul, one of Turkey’s oldest LGBTQ advocacy groups, “under allegations that the association is running an unauthorized association locale.”

The first hearing in the criminal case against SPoD (Social Policy, Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation Studies Association), another Turkish advocacy group, is scheduled to take place on Wednesday in Istanbul. Hearings in criminal cases filed against two other organizations — Hevi LGBTI+ and Kaos — are scheduled to take place in Istanbul and Ankara in the coming weeks.

Advocacy groups also note those who were arrested during the Sept. 12 raids have been mistreated while in custody.

“Turkish authorities must drop all charges brought against these human rights defenders, immediately and unconditionally release everyone detained solely for exercising or defending human rights and end attempts to dissolve associations for their human rights work,” said Amnesty International Deputy Regional Director for Europe Esther Major on Tuesday in a statement.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk is among those who have publicly criticized the crackdown. The Trump-Vance administration, for its part, has remained silent. Activists protest in front of the Turkish Embassy in Northwest Washington on Sept. 18, 2026. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Bianet, an independent Turkish news agency, earlier this month reported authorities required COP31 participants to sign a declaration in which they promised their presentations in a so-called Green Zone that Turkey oversees would comply with “public morality.” Özlem Altıparmak, a Turkish lawyer who planned to attend COP31, spoke about the directive.

“The inclusion of the undefined condition of ‘public morality’ creates legitimate uncertainty over how statements concerning gender equality and LGBTI+ rights will be treated,” she told Bianet. “We cannot say that the text explicitly prohibits them, but it does not provide sufficient safeguards against arbitrary interpretation.”

The Washington Blade on Monday asked a Turkish source how the government can enforce such a pledge.

“Good question,” they said.

Activists, meanwhile, participated in the People’s Climate March that took place alongside COP31 in Antalya on Nov. 14.

Burak Deniz is an activist from Izmir who has advocated on behalf of LGBTQ people and Kurds in Turkey for 15 years.

He told the Blade on Tuesday that authorities tried to block the march, noting Antalya Provincial Gov. Hulusi Şahin’s office “told us that (Recep) Tayyip Erdoğan has LGBT+ sensitivity and they said that they would not allow anything with a flag or rainbow content in any way.” Deniz said members of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party, known as the DEM Party, intervened on the activists’ behalf.

“We were able to get our flags into the area,” he told the Blade.

Deniz said he hopes the activists’ participation in the COP31 march raised visibility around the plight of Turkey’s LGBTQ community.

“I hope it will be created,” he told the Blade. “Our LGBTI+ march made a significant impact on public opinion.”

The Blade has reached out to U.N. Climate Change, which oversees COP31, for comment.

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.



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