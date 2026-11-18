(Image by Flogel/Bigstock)

A leading Lebanese newspaper has called for the decriminalization of consensual same-sex sexual relations in the country.

Annahar on Nov. 16 published a front page editorial against Article 534 of Lebanon’s Penal Code. The newspaper also launched a social media campaign — “Put the Law on Trial, Not the People” — with the hashtag #abolish254.

“The issue goes beyond the possibility of prosecution, arrest, and imprisonment,” reads the editorial.

Article 534 states “any sexual intercourse contrary to the order of nature is punishable” by up to a year in prison.

Several judges in recent years have opted not to use Article 534 to prosecute LGBTQ people who have been charged under it. Helem and other Lebanese advocacy groups maintain authorities continue to use Article 534 as justification to target people based on their sexual orientation and gender identity.

“The debate is not about what positions society should adopt, but about what the state has the right to criminalize, and the limits of its authority when it comes to private life and consensual relationships between adults,” reads the Annahar editorial.

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube