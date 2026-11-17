Gov.-elect Byron Donalds walks across the Capitol Rotunda on Nov. 16, 2026. (Photo by Christine Sexton/Florida Phoenix)

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration asked that its department heads and other high-ranking officials submit resignations by close of business Nov. 16 to smooth the transition to Gov.-elect Bryon Donalds.

“With Inauguration Day approaching on Jan. 5, 2027, the Governor would like to ensure an orderly and seamless transfer of leadership to the incoming Donalds administration,” the email, obtained by the Florida Phoenix, says.

“As is consistent with previous gubernatorial transitions, I ask that all agency heads who are receiving this email submit their letter of resignation effective at the close of business on January 4, 2027.”

The letter is signed by Jason Weida, DeSantis’ chief of staff. He shared a resignation portal.

Weida’s email says that “all agency heads and transition points of contact should extend this request to deputy and assistant secretaries, chiefs of staff, communications directors, general counsels, legislative affairs directors and division directors.”

Release of Weida’s email came after the Florida Phoenix reported Nov. 13 that the governor-elect said he was focusing his efforts on finding new agency heads to run the state agencies.

“There’s really good talent out there. People who can come in and help our state. And so we look forward to just vetting everybody, being very conscientious in that, so we can hit the ground running on Jan. 5,” Donalds said.

Staff in the governor’s offices of Planning and Budgeting, which helps prepare state budgets, and Systems Design and Development also must submit their resignation letters, according to Weida’s email. But those staff should date their resignations effective June 30, 2027, to “ensure continuity through the budget process and upcoming legislative session,” Weida wrote.

This story is courtesy of Florida Phoenix.

Florida Phoenix is a nonprofit news site, free of advertising and free to readers, covering state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

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