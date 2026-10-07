Bianca Del Rio’s to bring It Gets Bitter tour to Florida in 2027

(Photo by Shaun Vadella)

Bianca Del Rio, winner of the sixth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” is bringing her comedy tour to Orlando, Tampa and other locations in Florida in 2027.

The It Gets Bitter comedy show marks the 7th nationwide tour for Del Rio and will be a celebration of her 30 years of comedy and drag.

Del Rio has several accomplishments over the three decades, including being the first drag queen to headline and sell out Wembley Stadium and Carnegie Hall. Del Rio has also starred in movies, a musical and is returning to TV for the upcoming seasons of “The Traitors.”

“There’s a lot going on in the world today, and I have a lot to say about it. I’m looking forward to finally getting back on the road and venting to anyone who will listen,” Del Rio said. “The old saying is ‘It gets better’, but I’m proof that after 30 years in drag, IT GETS BITTER!”

It Gets Bitter will be in Orlando and Tampa on Mar. 18 and 21. Other Florida shows include Jacksonville, West Palm Beach and Pensacola. General sale tickets will be released on Friday at BiancaDelRio.com.

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