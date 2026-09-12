Orlando Out Fest Review: ‘Beer with a Queer’

(Photo courtesy Orlando Fringe)

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes and Audience Interactions.

Jeff Klein’s “Beer with a Queer,” presented by Orlando OutFest at the Starlite Room at Savoy, showed us just how funny a “beige gay comedian” can be.

Klein’s 60-minute comedy show had everyone laughing about the awkwardness of coming out in the 90s, yet also touched the hearts of all those who have felt the pressure of “not being the right kind of gay.”

The first beer Klein indulged in before beginning his storytelling was a Stella Artois, one which he described as having a “disappointing aftertaste.”

The show is split into five sections, each spanning ten minutes, although somehow Klein turns 50 minutes into 60 with his storytelling skills and raunchy jokes. Each show features different jokes, keeping the content fresh and fun for returning audiences.

The first ten minutes set the stage for some of the highlights in Klein’s coming-out story before transitioning to an interview segment featuring a member of the audience.

The guest for this show was none other than George Wallace, Chief Executive Director of The Center and curator for this year’s OutFest. The two shared the rest of the Artois and discussed Wallace’s experience coming out during the peak of the AIDS epidemic.

Klein continued sharing a beer with audience members, trying an IPA he coined the “Ok IPA,” and continuing his stories of being queer.

He then hosted a Q and A session before closing out the show with the story of Joey the Albino Black Bear, one he says is “probably true, because I saw it on the internet.”

The show, albeit scattered with hilarious jokes of all things gay, left the audience with an important message- one you can find out by checking out his next show with Orlando OutFest.

See “Beer With A Queer” at the Starlite Room at Savoy on Sept. 12 at 6:00 p.m.

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