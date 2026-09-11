PHOTOS: Center vs. Savoy Turnabout brings fierce drag competition and big fundraising

(Photo by Alan Bracamonte)

ORLANDO | The fifth annual Center vs. Savoy Turnabout Fundraiser brought high energy and fierce competition back to a nearly sold-out house on Sept. 8.

The beloved event pits The LGBT+ Center Orlando’s board and staff against the team from Savoy in a drag battle for a great cause, raising funds both in-person and through virtual tips.

Co-hosted by The Center’s CEO, George Wallace (performing as “Betty Trouble”), and Savoy owner Brandon Llewellyn (“Lulu Llewellyn”), the night featured performances by both hosts alongside a stacked lineup of brave amateurs. For many participants, drag is far from their day job, requiring hours of hair, makeup, and transformation to put on a stellar show.

The evening also marked a bittersweet farewell to last year’s champion, Corey Mahon (“Velocity”), who stepped down to pass on the reign before moving out of state.

Top Fundraisers of the Night

Winner: Jimmy Jaymes Fontaine as Miss Gerry Atric (Savoy, marking his third Turnabout crown in five years)

Jimmy Jaymes Fontaine as Miss Gerry Atric (Savoy, marking his third Turnabout crown in five years) 1st Runner-Up: John Wohlfert as Anita Peroni (The Center)

John Wohlfert as Anita Peroni (The Center) 2nd Runner-Up: Danny Garcia as Addie HD (The Center)

Wallace promises the community staple will return next year for round six.

Photos by Alan Bracamonte.

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