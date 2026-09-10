Vote for your Out Fest favorites in the Watermark Out News OUTie Awards

ORLANDO | Orlando Fringe’s Out Fest is celebrating LGBTQ+ theater, art, music and cinema Sept. 10-13 — and Watermark Out News wants to recognize your favorites!

We want you to get out and see as many shows as you can, then come back here and vote in five categories: Favorite Show, Favorite Performer, Favorite Director, Favorite Producer and Favorite Venue. The winners will be based solely on your votes.

View the full schedule of shows below:

Voting is open until 12 p.m. on Sept. 13. Please vote once per email address. Duplicate ballots will be deleted. Awards will handed out during the 2026 Out Fest Closing Ceremonies and Awards Sept. 13 at 10 p.m. in the Starlite Room at SAVOY.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube