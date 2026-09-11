PHOTOS: Orlando Out Fest kicks off with opening party

(Photo by Ana Ferreira Lizama)

ORLANDO | To kick off Orlando Out Fest, a weekend-long event spread across Ivanhoe Village and Mills50, Orlando Fringe celebrated a free opening party on Sept. 8.

Performances will continue through Sunday, Sept. 13. The festival is being hosted in partnership with The LGBT+ Center Orlando, the Renaissance Theatre Company and the Starlight Room at Savoy to host its 21 shows.

Tickets are on sale now for Club Fringe Members and for the general public starting Aug. 24. Ticket prices per show vary, and certain shows are only for guests 18+.

Orlando Out Fest will be held at The Center Orlando, The Renaissance Theatre Company, The Starlight Room at Savoy Orlando through Sept. 13. Show times will vary. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit OrlandoFringe.org.

Watermark Out News attended the opening party. View our photos below.

Photos by Ana Ferreira Lizama.

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