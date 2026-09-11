Orlando Out Fest Review: ‘Pillow Talk’

(Photo courtesy Orlando Fringe)

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes and Nudity.

“Pillow Talk” has been seen on Orlando stages before, but this production feels particularly fresh, funny and well executed.

The premise of Peter Tolan’s comedy is simple: best friends Aaron and Doug find themselves spending the night at Aaron’s grandmother’s mobile home with just one bed between them. Aaron doesn’t see the problem. Doug very much does.

What follows is a funny and surprisingly thoughtful conversation about friendship, masculinity, sexuality and why two straight men can be best friends and still find the idea of physical intimacy so incredibly uncomfortable.

Coletyn Hentz as Doug and Daniel Molina as Aaron make the whole thing work. Their comedic timing is on point, their chemistry is believable and the acting throughout is strong. Under Jamie DeHay’s direction, the comedy moves quickly while still giving the quieter moments room to land.

For a show that essentially asks an audience to watch two guys talk in a bedroom, “Pillow Talk” never feels stagnant. Hentz and Molina hold the audience’s attention from beginning to end, earning plenty of laughs along the way.

And yes, there is nudity. The marketing makes sure you know that going in. But the real draw isn’t what comes off, it’s what comes out as the two friends let down their guards and begin talking honestly with each other.

Funny, thoughtful and exceptionally well acted, “Pillow Talk” was a welcome return.

See “Pillow Talk” at Renaissance Theatre Company on Sept. 13 at 2:30 p.m.

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