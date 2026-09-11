Orlando Out Fest Review: ‘Q the Legends’

(Photo courtesy Orlando Fringe)

This show contains Adult Language.

Tymisha Harris does it again.

In “Q the Legends,” Harris delivers an intimate concert featuring some of the most iconic queer anthems in music history, mixed with stories from her own life and coming-out journey.

She sets the tone with Diana Ross’ “I’m Coming Out” and doesn’t let up from there. Harris’ vocals are unbelievable, whether she’s belting out an anthem or pulling things back for the show’s more emotional moments.

Among the highlights is a moving tribute to the 49 lives taken at Pulse, with Harris singing “True Colors” at the Pulse memorial wall. There’s also a loving tribute to Dolly Parton and, my personal favorite, Erasure’s “A Little Respect.”

But what makes “Q the Legends” work is Harris herself.

There are times when you see an intimate show like this and you can easily feel like you walked in late to a party you weren’t invited to. Everyone else knows the performer, the inside jokes and when they’re supposed to laugh.

That is not this show.

Harris makes you feel seen, heard and loved. Whether you’ve followed her for years or are seeing her for the first time, she makes you feel like you’re part of the family.

“Q the Legends” is joyful, emotional and personal, but most of all, it’s a love letter to the community Harris clearly loves and one that loves her right back.

See “Q the Legends” at Renaissance Theatre Company on Sept. 13 at 1:00 p.m.

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