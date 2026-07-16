Equality Florida Action PAC endorses St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch for reelection

ST. PETERSBURG | Equality Florida Action PAC endorsed St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch’s reelection efforts July 16, citing the incumbent candidate’s inclusive leadership and more.

The PAC is the political arm of Florida’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization. The group also backed Welch in 2021.

“Local leadership has never mattered more,” Equality Florida Action PAC Executive Director Joe Saunders said in a statement. “At a time when communities across Florida are facing unprecedented political attacks, Mayor Ken Welch has shown that inclusive leadership isn’t just the right thing to do, it builds stronger communities, strengthens local economies, and sends a clear message that everyone deserves to thrive in their own backyard.

“Since taking office, Mayor Welch has championed our community, our visibility, and our progress,” he continued. “That’s why Equality Florida Action PAC is proud to endorse Mayor Welch for reelection.”

Welch filed for a second term in February, vowing to protect the LGBTQ+ community. St. Petersburg has retained its perfect score in the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index throughout his first, which also saw the appointment of the city’s first transgender LGBTQ+ liaison.

The Florida Department of Transportation also removed St. Petersburg’s Progressive Pride street mural during his tenure, something the mayor’s critics believe he didn’t do enough to prevent. The Stonewall Democrats of Pinellas County, which backed Welch last month, addressed the matter in their own endorsement.

Saunders concluded by noting the mayoral election “is about proving that Floridians are ready to reject the politics of division. The road to a more inclusive Florida runs through local elections, and cities like St. Petersburg are showing what’s possible when leaders choose unity over attacks.”

Welch welcomed the endorsement.

“St. Petersburg has always been at its best when every resident feels seen, valued, and has the opportunity to thrive,” he said in a statement. “I am honored to receive Equality Florida’s endorsement because it reflects our shared belief that leadership means bringing people together, protecting fundamental freedoms, and ensuring every person, regardless of who they are or whom they love, can live with dignity, safety, and opportunity.

“At a time when LGBTQ+ Floridians have faced unprecedented attacks on their rights and freedoms, we’ve chosen a different path in St. Petersburg,” Welch added. “We’ve proudly raised the Pride flag at City Hall, defended our inclusive values, supported our LGBTQ+ community, and made it clear that everyone belongs here. While others seek to divide communities for political gain, we will continue building a St. Petersburg that welcomes everyone and leaves no one behind.”

Welch has five challengers in the mayoral race, which could be decided Aug. 18 if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote. A run-off will be held Nov. 3 if necessary.

The mayor is facing off against St. Petersburg City Councilmember Brandi Gabbard, former U.S. Congressman Charlie Crist, Shore Acres Neighborhood Association President Kevin Batdorf, former St. Petersburg Fire Chief Jim Large and Jail Administrator Maria Scruggs.

Whoever wins will lead the city’s response to SB 1134, the state’s law targeting municipal support for DEI that could impact celebrations like Winter Pride and St Pete Pride. St. Petersburg will be one of the first cities in the state to hold a major LGBTQ+ event after it goes into effect.

Welch, Gabbard and Crist discuss this and more with Watermark Out News in our current issue. See what they had to say by finding a print edition near you and reading the digital edition below: Watermark Out News 33.15: Mayoral Matters

For more information about Equality Florida Action PAC, visit EQFLPAC.org. Learn more about the Welch campaign at KenWelch.com.

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