Watermark Out News 33.15: Mayoral Matters

Mayoral Matters: How the St. Petersburg mayoral race could shape Florida’s fight for LGBTQ+ rights. Winter Park Playhouse unveils newly renovated theater. St Pete Pride solicits financial support.

CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08

Winter Park Playhouse unveils renovated theater.



TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10

St Pete Pride cancels event, solicits financial support.



TRANS OF THOGUH | Page 15

Maia Monet returns for her latest viewpoint.



THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19

Orlando’s Daniel Perez builds AKA Cabaret.



MAYORAL MATTERS | Page 20

How St. Petersburg’s mayoral race could shape Florida’s fight for LGBTQ+ rights.



See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!

Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!

Looking for a print copy?

Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!