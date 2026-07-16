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Watermark Out News 33.15: Mayoral Matters

By Caitlin Sause

Mayoral Matters: How the St. Petersburg mayoral race could shape Florida’s fight for LGBTQ+ rights. Winter Park Playhouse unveils newly renovated theater. St Pete Pride solicits financial support.

CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08
Winter Park Playhouse unveils renovated theater.

TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
St Pete Pride cancels event, solicits financial support.

TRANS OF THOGUH | Page 15
Maia Monet returns for her latest viewpoint.

THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Orlando’s Daniel Perez builds AKA Cabaret.

MAYORAL MATTERS | Page 20
How St. Petersburg’s mayoral race could shape Florida’s fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

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