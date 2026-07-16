PHOTOS: Out for Business Tampa Bay benefits the Susan Terry Foundation at BellaBrava

CAN Community Health Senior Digital Communications Manager Daniel Furbee (L) and Susan Terry Foundation Executive Director Ray Carson. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | The Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber and Watermark Out News’ Out for Business Tampa Bay returned July 15 at BellaBrava.

The bi-monthly networking social included raffles benefiting the Susan Terry Foundation, the charitable arm of CAN Community Health. The nonprofit is dedicated to empowering people affected by HIV and marked a full year of doing so this month.

Attendees participated in raffles, receiving prizes generously donated by JJ Naturals Massage & Bodywork, Ruth Eckerd Hall, Todd Couples Superstore and Vertical Ventures St. Petersburg. Over $300 was raised.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who stopped by to connect, network, and learn more about the Susan Terry Foundation,” the organization shared July 16. “Your conversations, support, and enthusiasm help us continue expanding access to care and creating healthier communities for those who need it most.”

Learn more about the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber and Susan Terry Foundation at TampaBayLGBTChamber.org and SusanTerryFoundation.org. Read upcoming issues of Watermark Out News, visit our website and follow us on social media @WatermarkOutNews for information about upcoming events.

View our photos from the evening below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent, Kay Yingling.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube