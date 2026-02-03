St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch files for reelection, vows to protect LGBTQ+ community

Mayor Ken Welch (C) at the St Pete Pride flag raising in 2025. (Photo by Dylan Todd)

ST. PETERSBURG | Mayor Ken Welch filed for a second term Feb. 2, launching his reelection campaign “to keep making progress for our city.”

Welch, a Democrat and longtime LGBTQ+ ally, was elected St. Petersburg’s 54th and first Black mayor in 2021. His campaign says he has “focused on delivering real, measurable progress for St. Petersburg” in the years since.

“Today, I am officially launching my campaign … because I believe deeply in the direction our city is heading and in the people who make this place so special,” Welch announced Feb. 2. “When I took the oath as Mayor, I made a commitment to lead with integrity, listen with intention and deliver real progress for St. Petersburg.”

Welch said the city has “faced extraordinary challenges” during his first term. He cited devastation from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton and decisions “about our city’s future.”

Notably, St. Petersburg officially terminated a redevelopment deal with the Tampa Bay Rays last year. The Florida Department of Transportation also removed inclusive asphalt art throughout the city, including the Progressive Pride street mural in the Grand Central District.

“Make no mistake, this is not the end of the story,” Welch promised in August. St. Petersburg subsequently installed 11 Pride-inspired bike racks at the site in December.

“To our LGBTQ+ community: you are a vital and valued part of St. Petersburg, and my commitment to protecting your rights, dignity, and safety is unwavering,” Welch tells Watermark Out News. “St. Pete will continue to lead with inclusion, equity, and respect — because everyone deserves to live openly and proudly in the city they call home.”

Throughout his term, St. Petersburg has maintained its perfect score in the Human Rights Campaign’s annual Municipal Equality Index. Welch has regularly participated in St Pete Pride and shown support for other LGBTQ+ events like the Joy Ride and Winter Pride as well.

Welch also appointed Nathan Bruemmer as St. Petersburg’s LGBTQ+ liaison last year. The advocate is the first transgender liaison for the city.

Turning to the next four years, the mayor’s campaign website outlines a “clear framework for progress.” It cites Welch’s “in-touch leadership, inclusivity, innovation, informed decision-making, impactful service and intentional equity” to “ensure progress is thoughtful, accountable and community-centered.”

Welch’s campaign priorities “reflect what residents care about most right now,” his website notes. It says he will focus on affordable housing and stability, safer neighborhoods and reduced crime, jobs and workforce opportunity, infrastructure and climate resilience, equitable growth and local prosperity.

“By focusing on inclusive growth and local opportunity, Ken is ensuring that St. Petersburg’s prosperity is shared, sustainable, and built from the ground up,” it reads. Learn more about his campaign below: View this post on Instagram

Welch may face high profile competition in this year’s mayoral race. St. Petersburg City Councilmember Brandi Gabbard has announced plans for a challenge and former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist may also run for mayor.

The city’s election is scheduled for Aug. 18. A run-off election will follow Nov. 3 if no candidate receives a majority of the vote.

For more information about Welch’s reelection campaign, visit KenWelch.com.