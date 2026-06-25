Stonewall Democrats of Pinellas County back St. Petersburg Mayor Welch for reelection

(Graphic via the Stonewall Democrats of Pinellas County/Facebook)

ST. PETERSBURG | The Stonewall Democrats of Pinellas County endorsed St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch‘s reelection efforts June 25, citing the incumbent leader’s longtime support for the LGBTQ+ community.

A local chapter of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, the organization works to advance equal rights for LGBTQ+ people, elect pro-equality candidates and advance LGBTQ+ issues. They also backed Welch in 2021, when he was elected the city’s 54th and first Black mayor.

The mayor announced his reelection bid in February, vowing to protect the LGBTQ+ community in a second term. It was during his first that the Florida Department of Transportation removed the city’s Progressive Pride street mural, something the mayor’s critics have argued he didn’t do enough to prevent.

The Stonewall Democrats addressed the matter in their endorsement, which they noted was unanimous.

“While the state’s removal of the rainbow crosswalks was painful, and the grief and anger that followed are real and valid, we ask that our community consider the full picture of Ken Welch’s record of support for the LGBTQIA+ community,” Stonewall Democrats President Laura Gerken said in a statement. “That record speaks clearly.

“He moved in 2008 to add sexual orientation to employment and housing protections, voted in 2013 to create the county’s domestic partner registry, and as Mayor hired St. Petersburg’s first transgender LGBTQ+ liaison, a position his administration is actively fighting to preserve against state restrictions,” they noted. “These are years of documented action on our behalf, taken when it mattered.”

Gerken added that the organization’s endorsement “is grounded in our mission to support candidates with a demonstrated commitment to defeating homophobia, transphobia, and prejudice in all its forms. After a thorough interview process, our committee concluded unanimously that Mayor Ken Welch is that candidate.”

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Welch welcomed the endorsement.

“St. Petersburg’s diversity is one of our greatest strengths, and every resident deserves to feel safe, respected, and valued,” the mayor said. “I am honored to receive the endorsement of Stonewall Pinellas and grateful for their partnership in building a city where everyone belongs. Together, we have worked to make St. Petersburg more inclusive, more equitable, and more welcoming, and I look forward to continuing that work.”

Gerken also noted that Welch has “consistently stood with our community,” pointing toward raising the Pride flag above City Hall and more. He last did so June 4 during Shine with Pride 2026, which was also attended by St. Petersburg City Councilmember Brandi Gabbard, another LGBTQ+ ally and mayoral candidate.

Welch is also being challenged by Charlie Crist — the former Florida governor and U.S. representative with a pro-LGBTQ+ record who lost his bid to unseat Ron DeSantis in 2022 — as well as former Shore Acres Neighborhood Association President Kevin Batdorf, former St. Petersburg Fire Chief Jim Large and Jail Administrator Maria Scruggs.

The St. Petersburg mayoral primary will be held August 18. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will take place Nov. 3.

For more information about the Stonewall Democrats of Pinellas County, visit StonewallPinellas.com. Read in-depth coverage on St. Petersburg’s mayoral election soon from Watermark Out News.

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