The Space Between: Becoming Visible

For many trans men and masculine-of-center people, there is a realization that comes early in transition.

Living authentically does not always lead to full recognition of what it means to be both trans and male, nor does it guarantee the male privilege often assumed to follow. Too often, people ask, “Where are all the trans men in the community?” What follows is a widely accepted yet harmful misconception.

Trans men are often assumed to have disappeared into privilege, to be better off or to have less to navigate. This reinforces the belief that we require less support. Combined with limited visibility, it creates the false impression that we are absent by choice rather than underrepresented.

Many of us continue to navigate transphobia, isolation and unaddressed vulnerabilities in silence. We often move through spaces where we are visible but not centered, acknowledged but not fully understood, included yet frequently overlooked. Our existence may be affirmed in language but is not always reflected in practice.

In a world shaped by misogyny, and after often experiencing it ourselves, many of us are intentional about not repeating those same harms. Instead, we are given a unique opportunity to decide what we leave behind and what we carry forward — including the values, behaviors and ways of being we choose to embody.

Challenges persist within community spaces. In some queer and lesbian environments, trans men may face rejection mirroring how cisgender men are excluded from protected spaces, without a full understanding of who we are. Many of us have stood in solidarity in spaces like women’s marches, only to later be seen as the very harm those spaces were created to protect against.

All of this misunderstanding and rejection have real consequences, contributing to social, economic and health disparities. There remains a lack of targeted healthcare resources, limited access to affirming mental health services and a noticeable absence of trans masculine leadership.

One of the least acknowledged realities is that transgender men are facing a largely silent crisis. Research shows we are disproportionately targeted for sexual violence; a 2024 study published in JAMA Network Open found that transgender men were about 3-3.5 times more likely than cisgender women to experience sexual violence within a single year.

In that same study, about 42% of trans men reported experiencing sexual violence compared to much lower percentages among both cisgender women and men. In other words, for every 10 cisgender women who experience sexual violence, roughly 30-35 trans men are experiencing it at a similar rate level.

In healthcare settings, trans men are often forced to make difficult decisions about whether it is safer to disclose who they are or remain silent to avoid mistreatment. Nearly 33% of transgender people report negative experiences with providers, experiences that shape access to care and trust, making it harder to seek support when needed most.

This reality becomes even more complex for trans men who choose to have children. This remains largely taboo and deeply underrecognized. While pregnancy is often met with celebration, trans men who are pregnant must navigate healthcare systems that are not designed for them, often prioritizing safety and privacy over visibility.

Excluding trans men from safe spaces without acknowledging these shared vulnerabilities risks erasing that connection. While our identities may differ, we are often navigating the same systems of harm. Recognizing this is essential to building spaces that are truly inclusive, informed and grounded in a more complete understanding of gendered experiences.

Despite these challenges, trans men continue to build community in deeply intentional ways. Chosen family, peer support and affirming spaces become places where we can be fully seen and understood. When we have access to these spaces, research shows improvements in mental health outcomes. Support reduces isolation and strengthens overall well-being, lowering rates of depression and anxiety while increasing confidence and connection.

In Tampa Bay, grassroots organizations are stepping in to drive meaningful change by advancing care and representation for trans and nonbinary people. Groups like TransMasc of Tampa, which I founded, but also Swamp Bois, The Ripple Haux, TransNetwork and What The T Entertainment.

This work helps entire communities flourish. These spaces create pathways to healing, leadership and stability and make it possible for individuals to show up fully as themselves, building meaningful connections beyond moments of crisis.

For many, these spaces are a true lifeline; the difference between isolation and connection or surviving and truly living. They provide safety and a sense of belonging.

So what is the most powerful part of this journey, as challenging as it may be? The opportunity to be truly free. There is simply no substitute for that truth. It is also the chance to be part of a larger movement, one that actively reshapes the world, bringing perspective and transformation to a society long constrained by rigid norms.

What is beauty without struggle? Growth is often born from challenge, and trans men carry both. We do not hear it enough, but trans men are beautiful, resilient and worthy of celebration as builders of a new kind of masculinity, one rooted in awareness, intention and lived experience.

Our masculinity is shaped by what we have seen, endured and choose to become. Trans men and nonbinary people will not retreat into the darkness, be bound by misconceptions or fade into invisibility. We are choosing to center our lives, stories and futures now.

We stand rooted and unapologetically whole, on our own terms. Like diamonds, we are shaped by what we endure, emerging unbreakable and shimmering with light.

Adrian Lorenzo is a Latinx trans masculine community organizer in Tampa Bay, IT consultant and founder of TransMasc of Tampa. Learn more on Instagram @TransMasc_of_Tampa.

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