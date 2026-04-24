Loving Out Loud: When Enough Is Enough

For many years, this column lived under the name Lovehandlin’. That title carried me through seasons of becoming, unraveling and learning how to handle love in its many imperfect forms. It held humor, tenderness and survival. It made room for learning how to take care of oneself while staying open to connection.

But seasons change.

This column is now called Loving Out Loud, not because love suddenly became louder or more performative, but because it became more honest. Less curated. Less apologetic. Loving out loud, for me, is about integration. It is about allowing care, clarity, and self-respect to be visible in everyday choices rather than hidden in theory or aspiration. It is not about broadcasting perfection. It is about practicing alignment and letting that practice be seen, even in its ordinariness.

Which brings me to this week, and to something deceptively small that has changed the texture of my days.

I started working out in the mornings. Not heroically. Not for an hour. Thirty minutes, Monday through Friday, at the same time every day, before the sun comes up.

What surprised me was not how hard it was, although waking up early still is. What surprised me was how good it felt, and how quiet. There is a particular kind of silence in the early morning, a silence that feels unclaimed. No notifications. No expectations. No invisible audience. Just movement, breath and the sense that the day has not yet started asking anything of me.

And yet, almost immediately, another voice showed up.

It is a familiar voice, one many of us carry. It says thirty minutes is not enough. It says if you are going to bother, you should do more. It says consistency is fine, but intensity is what really counts. It says if it does not hurt enough, exhaust you enough, or impress someone else enough, then it probably does not matter.

That voice does not come from the body. It comes from the World.

By “the World,” I mean the collective expectations we absorb from culture, productivity narratives, wellness marketing and social comparison. The World is very good at turning even self-care into performance. It quietly insists that effort must be visible, measurable and slightly punishing to be legitimate.

But here is what I have learned, both experientially and practically.

Thirty minutes of focused movement, done consistently, is more effective than one-hour workouts done sporadically. The body responds to regular signals, not occasional extremes. Strength, endurance and metabolic health are built through repetition and recovery, not through sporadic overexertion followed by long gaps of inactivity.

Consistency creates adaptation. Inconsistency creates fatigue and frustration.

There is also the psychological dimension which the World tends to ignore. When movement carries the burden of “this must count,” it often crowds out joy. Exercise becomes another obligation, another metric, another arena where we feel woefully behind. The internal negotiation alone can be exhausting. Should I do more? Should I do longer? Should I do something harder because thirty minutes feels too easy to justify?

By setting a clear, finite commitment, I removed the negotiation. The decision was already made. The alarm goes off, I move for thirty minutes, and I am done. That clarity is not restrictive. It is liberating.

What surprised me most was what happened next.

Because I had already honored my commitment to my body early in the day, movement no longer felt like a debt I needed to repay. Suddenly, the idea of going on a bike ride felt different. Not as part of a workout plan. Not as a way to make the day “count.” But as something leisurely, something optional, something enjoyable.

This is a distinction we rarely talk about, but it matters deeply.

There is training, and there is living in your body.

Training benefits from structure, limits and consistency. Living in your body benefits from freedom, curiosity and pleasure. When we collapse these two into one, we often lose both. Exercise becomes joyless, and leisure becomes guilt-ridden.

By doing “enough” on purpose, I created space for more, without pressure. Everything beyond the thirty minutes became surplus. A bike ride could simply be a bike ride. Walking could simply be walking. Movement could return to being relational rather than transactional.

This, to me, is loving out loud.

It is choosing care that fits rather than care that performs. It is listening to the body instead of outsourcing authority to trends, algorithms, or comparison. It is letting moderation be visible in a culture addicted to excess.

The World often equates worth with excess. More hours. More intensity. More visible effort. But excess is not the same as effectiveness, and it is rarely the same as sustainability. What lasts is what fits. What compounds is what can be repeated without resentment.

There is also something quietly radical about choosing enough.

Enough is not laziness. Enough is discernment. Enough says I trust the process more than the performance. Enough says I am not auditioning my habits for external approval.

Perhaps most importantly, enough builds trust with oneself. When you show up consistently to a promise that is realistic and humane, you begin to believe in yourself again. That trust spills into other areas of life. It softens the day. It reduces the constant sense of falling short.

I am still adjusting to early mornings. I am not bouncing out of bed with boundless enthusiasm. But I am not dreading it either. And that may be the clearest signal that something is working.

Sometimes the most meaningful changes are not the ones that look impressive from the outside, but the ones that finally feel aligned on the inside.

And sometimes, thirty minutes is not just enough.

It is exactly right.

Jerick Mediavilla is a former journalist from Puerto Rico, an educator in Central Florida and a human rights activist for the LGBTQ+ community.