Orlando Fringe Review: ‘Double Play’

(Photo courtesy Orlando Fringe)

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes and Sexual Content

Orlando Fringe’s magic has always come from giving passionate artists the freedom to tell deeply personal stories, and “Double Play” is exactly the kind of production that reminds me why Fringe matters.

Written by and starring Randy Borek and under the direction of Keith Smith, the show steps up to the plate with humor, heart and an honest look at family life, relationships and rediscovering yourself after 50.

Some of the funniest moments came from the arguments between the kids, who were absolute scene-stealers throughout the production. Charly Montione as Anna and Jack Jessup as Frank knocked several of the show’s biggest laughs out of the park with energetic, believable performances. Clare Ghezzi was another standout as Lizzie, delivering impeccable comedic timing while helping ground the heavier emotional innings of the story.

Like life, the production isn’t flawless, but its sincerity carries it safely home. At its core, “Double Play” is a heartfelt look at family struggles that transcend sexuality and identity. I found myself relating to much of it and walked away with a few insights I didn’t expect. All in all, “Double Play” isn’t just a hit, it’s a home run.

See “Double Play” at the Blue Venue in Orlando Shakes on May 14 at 8:25 p.m., May 16 at 12:00 p.m., May 18 at 5:55 p.m., May 21 at 7:55 p.m., May 22 at 5:35 p.m.

Did you see it? Love it? Vote for it below! Vote for your LGBTQ+ Orlando Fringe favorites in the 2026 Watermark Out News Splash Awards

Read more about Orlando Fringe’s 35th annual festival here and in the Orlando Fringe program.

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