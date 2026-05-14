Orlando Fringe Review: ‘P. Sparkle’s Pajama Party’

(Photo courtesy Orlando Fringe)

This show contains Adult Language, Audience Interaction and Mature Themes

Get comfortable and get ready to laugh, P. Sparkle is back with a team of improvisers to invite you to an unforgettable pajama party.

From a team at SAK Comedy Lab and P. Sparkle, the show resembles Saturday Night Live skit segments. The cast works through great improvisation and, at times, breaks character because of just how funny they are.

“P. Sparkle’s Pajama Party” is brought to you by last year’s team from P. Sparkle’s Gayborhood, 2019’s Pepe’s Playhouse, and SAK Comedy Lab staple Truth or Dare Improv.

The moment the show starts, you are welcomed to an unpredictable audience interactive show. Everything is on the table, including knowing some of your deepest secrets. After all, it is a pajama party. You’ll play games at the sleepover and get to know more about each other through Never Have I Ever and Truth or Dare. P. Sparkle loves to gossip with the group and the audience.

If you’re looking for a free shot, anyone who comes in their best PJs will receive one. Beware, P. Sparkle will be watching to see if you are wearing your PJs because what else would you wear to the party?

See “P. Sparkle’s Pajama Party” at the Renaissance Theatre Company on May 15 at 11:00 p.m., May 16 at 4:30 p.m., May 17 at 9:00 p.m., May 20 at 9:30 p.m., May 22 at 9:30 p.m., May 23 at 10:30 p.m., May 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Did you see it? Love it? Vote for it below! Vote for your LGBTQ+ Orlando Fringe favorites in the 2026 Watermark Out News Splash Awards

Read more about Orlando Fringe’s 35th annual festival here and in the Orlando Fringe program.

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